Pick A Tarot Card For Your Waxing Moon Cycle Horoscope From March 10 - 25, 2024

Some will find themselves, some will find their destiny — that's the beautiful energy in store for us between March 11 - 25, 2024, during the current waxing moon cycle. This moon cycle spans from the new moon in Pisces on March 10 to the full moon / penumbral lunar eclipse in Libra on March 25.

During this moon cycle, the focus will definitely be on discovering oneself, how our needs collide with that of the collective and finding a middle ground between being true to ourselves and appreciating cultural differences.

So close your eyes, take a deep breath (and release it), and then pick a tarot card from numbers 1, 2 or 3.

Photo: KT Paper Designs and Design Knowledge / Canva

The following are the cosmic surprises coming your way over the next two weeks:

If you chose #1: Your heart will grow stronger

Tarot cards: Reversed 8 of Pentacles, 9 of Pentacles, Temperance, 8 of Swords and Knight of Wands

Photo: KT Paper Designs and Design Candies / Canva

You have worked hard on yourself for years. Sometimes you stayed up late at night to study or work on a special project. Other times you enrolled into a program or a retreat that was designed to help you recenter yourself or deal with specific triggers. You may have even succeeded in warding off negative peer pressure and focused on what was truly important to you. All your efforts will now begin to bear fruits.

While you may not cross the finish line or hit your ultimate goal during this waxing moon cycle, you will collect a portion of the bounty now. When that happens, you will wonder if you should reinvest the gains into your ongoing projects to help them become bigger and better. The energy at this time is really good for such advancements, especially when the moon is in Aries. Just make sure not to enter such undertakings on the full moon day on March 25! Eclipses are known to create chaos.

Heartfelt wishes will be heard.

In matters of the heart (romantic or platonic), you are urged to do right by yourself even if it means stepping on a few metaphorical toes when someone tries to encroach on your territory or make you feel guilty about having wants and needs. Any wishes made in silence during this waxing moon phase will be heard. So hold a hand over your heart and release your wishes and concerns into the ether.

If you feel called to, you can also create a vision board on Pinterest. Maybe it's for a dream home makeover or a winter wonderland wedding — anything and everything that you love is fair game for manifestations, not just romance!

Frowns are the new smiles.

Some of you were raised in households and communities that forbade you from feeling anger even when something bad happened to you or to those you love. One of the biggest gifts you will receive during this waxing moon phase is the internal permission to be angry.

So let your soul roar and speak up about those things that must be spoken about. Whether it's a human rights matter, a feeling of constant disrespect in a relationship or unfair practices that tick you off, know that anger can be healthy and positive. It's sometimes the only thing standing between innocents and the bad guys.

If you chose #2: You'll make up your mind

Tarot cards: Reversed Magician, Reversed Knight of Cups, Reversed 5 of Wands, and 5 of Swords

Photo: KT Paper Designs and Design Candies / Canva

You are the type of person who never budges from your chosen path once you make up your mind. You always find a way to overcome obstacles, defeat your opponents and hit your goals no matter what. You are the marathoner of the real world. You never throw in the towel. You can hold a vision in your mind and heart for years and years and keep moving towards it, one small step at a time, with or without anybody's help or support.

That's what coming towards you this waxing moon cycle. You will find yourself hunkering down and refusing to budge from your chosen path. And you will earn people's admiration and respect because of it, whether they say it out loud or not.

You are likely a strong psychic and powerful manifestor — trust that force within you. It will help you cut through the opposition and clear a path forward. For the most part, though, keep your plans to yourself, because too many cooks can spoil the broth.

Beware of betrayals!

Betrayals are unfortunately a sad reality of life. You are being cautioned about a friend or lover (or both) who will go behind your back and do something nasty if you don't trust your intuition and ignore the red flags. You are being advised to look at the situation clearly and know what's worth fighting for and what's just a headache waiting to happen. If you cannot trust or respect the person you are with or someone who says they are your friend, then walk away. They don't deserve to have someone as golden as you in their lives.

Since this waxing moon phase is going to be so power-packed for you, be prepared to slay a few naysayers along the way. Just remember: heroes and villains are subjective concepts. So if the bad actors try to paint you as the bad guy, you are probably upending all their selfish plans. That's some hero/heroine stuff right there!

If you chose #3: You'll understand the power of your voice

Tarot cards: 3 of Pentacles, The Tower, King of Wands, 9 of Swords, and 3 of Wands

Photo: KT Paper Designs and Design Candies / Canva

This waxing moon phase will be incredibly significant for your life. But there's a chance you will be so engrossed in your day-to-day activities and the small everyday matters that you will miss the big picture and the ripples of a butterfly effect. Try to counter this by introducing a mindfulness practice into your daily life. It can be focused breathing, meditation, an herbal tea ritual or something else. Just make sure to do it in the morning after you wake up so you can start your day with your mental faculties fully engaged.

The reason why this is important is that most of you don't realize how powerful spoken word is. Whether positive or negative, when many people gather together and talk about something for an extended period of time, they can manifest similar vibrations into the world. So steer clear of the destructive and gravitate towards the constructive. The latter will bring blessings to your life while the former will only bring chaos.

How powerful are you?

That's your journaling question for this waxing moon period. After all, if David can end Goliath and a conquering armada can crush a nation five times its motherland's size, then power is not really about the surface details as many people believe it to be.

So how powerful are you? Do you harbor self-sabotaging beliefs that always put you down inside your own mind? Are you your own worst enemy? Let the waxing moon help you end this pattern for good. And if not completely, at least it will be worthwhile to begin such a journey.

Break the shackles and spread your wings.

You are urged to step out of your comfort zone over the next two weeks. Let the ice around your heart shatter and take your fears away. Give yourself permission to go as slow or as fast as you are comfortable with, but do step out. You will be surprised when you discover what was hiding within you all this time.

You may feel a 180-degree flip in your personality once this moon cycle is over. You will look back and wonder why you were so needlessly scared! When that happens, don't brush it off as silliness of your younger self. Look at the past more closely and you will discover patterns and limiting beliefs that were behind your self-imposed imprisonment.

These revelations and explorations will primarily happen in your love life. So allow yourself to blossom and shine!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.