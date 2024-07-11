I’ve incorporated minimalism into my life for over a decade. I’m by no means a pure minimalist, but I’ve gained tremendously from making as many of my decisions as possible based on minimal thinking. At its core, minimalism is a lifestyle and design philosophy that simplifies and removes excess. Essentially, it’s about prioritizing what matters the most and letting go of the rest. When we do, we create more bandwidth, our stress decreases, and we become more effective.

Here are 10 tiny ways to start living a more minimalist life:

1. Financial minimalism

A liberating practice is to go into your bank statements and mark all the expenses you don’t need. Cut them out. It doesn’t matter how much you make. Bills — especially unnecessary ones — eat away at us a tiny bite at a time. With each bill snuffed, no matter how insignificant, you can breathe a little more freely.

2. Decluttering

Remove unnecessary items from your home, garage, or — if you’re like me — the suitcases you live out of. There’s usually plenty you simply don’t need. Additional items can be an eyesore; they add to mental overwhelm, they can cost you more money long-term, and they require cleaning and maintenance.

If you haven’t used something in the last month, consider binning it or giving it away. Stop collecting junk just because it seems normal. You can live in a clutter-free environment and feel great.

3. Digital minimalism

I know how hard it is to spend less time on the Internet or glued to a screen. You don’t need to quit these things entirely but you can benefit more than you think by consciously cutting down. Last week, for example, I deleted all the apps I don’t use on my phone. I swear I slept better that night. You can cut your screen time tomorrow by an hour and feel better, and this change will have little impact on your life.

4. Simplify your wardrobe

Shoes are nice, but you don’t need seventeen pairs. We can also have bulging wardrobes that gather dust. What could a minimal wardrobe do for you? Invest in quality clothes, versatile ones, but ditch the rest. I have shoes I use for walks and the gym, for example. It’s less stress on the environment, limits decision fatigue, and frees you up to focus on more important things.

5. Mindful consumption

Most of us buy far more than we need. We’re capitalists, and we can get carried away by a current of purchasing out of money lust. What if you brought more awareness to what you consumed? What if you prioritized consuming considerably less than most people? Could you buy only the things that are necessary from now on? I know buying things can feel like pleasure, but could you derive just as much, if not more, enjoyment from cutting out unnecessary things? Make it a game.

6. Prioritizing your time

How we use our time benefits from principles of minimalism just as much as acquiring material goods. Time is money, after all. We all only have so much time in the day. If we aren’t conscious of what matters most, we’ll make time for most things. What is essential that deserves your time today? This is why having a broader purpose is crucial; it points to what you need to prioritize. What are the non-essentials that drain you? Why are you giving them time and attention?

7. Healthy eating

You can eat minimally and be well-nourished. How does minimalism apply here? First, it helps to have a good sense of what types of foods you should be consuming and what to avoid. Prioritizing healthy food is already a profound step towards a simpler life because you’ll benefit from the energy of eating well. This saves time and extends your life. You can also be more efficient about how you eat, for example, batch preparing a load of food.

You also needn’t follow the typical societal program of three square meals. You can eat two meals a day and avoid snacking. That frees up space, and you can still get everything you need.

Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock

8. Simplify your relationships

What if you focused only on meaningful relationships with cool people rather than clinging to superficial or miserable people? It’s amazing how many of us allow negative people into our lives when there are so many other fish in the pond. If someone in your life is a continual source of stress, is there an option to reduce or entirely remove that relationship? Perhaps some uncomfortable conversations are needed here. Life is short, and other people can be some of the most significant strains.

9. Travel light

Living in over twelve countries in the last fifteen years, I’ve gotten pretty good at traveling light. All my belongings right now fit in three bags. On shorter trips, I enjoy organizing my packing so things are light — military-grade light. I’ve been known to break my toothbrush in half. It adds up. This also informs what I choose to buy, focusing on lighter items. It’s a world of difference when you no longer need to lug around heavy crap just because you wanted to make sure you didn’t miss anything. You can be more decisive than that.

10. Pay attention

Doing regular meditation and being more mindful is perhaps the most underrated aspect of living more minimally. We often overlook how essential stillness is to the quality of our lives. When stressed and our minds swirl with anxious thoughts, we make poorer, more rushed decisions. We act on impulse. We make mistakes that we regret. You can’t be truly minimal if you don’t know how to manage the mind. Mindfulness sits at the core.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.