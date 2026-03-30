Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Tuesday, March 31: Your Intuition May Lead You Astray

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for March 31, 2026. On Tuesday, the Virgo Moon opposes Mars in Pisces, creating a need to find balance between your logical mind and intuitive spirit.

Mars in Pisces is all about following your emotional and intuitive impulses. This helps you finally learn to trust and validate your intuition. However, without balance, it can also lead you astray. This is where the Virgo Moon comes in, adding logic to the equation. Together, Virgo and Pisces offer the perfect blend of honoring your intuition while staying grounded in reality.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 31, 2026:

Aries

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Let go of the illusion of perfection, dear Aries. You are often a perfectionist, but this can cause a detriment to your romantic life. It may not leave room for the love you desire.

On Tuesday, listen to your inner voice and allow yourself to deviate from any plans. It may actually lead you to what you’ve always wanted.

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Taurus

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Focus on creating a reciprocal connection, Taurus. The energy of Virgo and Pisces on March 31 brings attention to your social connections and committed relationships

Don't compare your partner to your friends or their significant others, as that never ends well. Instead, focus on creating a reciprocal relationship that fulfills your unique needs.

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Gemini

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Be careful of making assumptions on Tuesday, Gemini. Don't assume that the person in your life understands what you’re going through right now, or that they’ll just be there waiting for you once you have time for them.

You are in a busy phase of your career that is bringing so much dream fulfillment. Yet, you also must make sure to create space for your personal life. It's about finding a balance.

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Cancer

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You don’t need to have it all figured out, dearest Cancer. Mars in Pisces is creating a period of immense luck and expansion in your life. This can bring in new love or opportunities that lead you to an incredible life and romance. Yet it may not all fit neatly into a box.

What arrives on March 31 challenges your ability to trust in the process. It’s OK to not have a clear path or end result, as saying yes to what arrives is what kickstarts your luck.

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Leo

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Be careful in how you are setting up a new relationship, Leo. You have done such amazing work to understand what you need from love and to actually believe that you deserve it. The energy of Virgo and Pisces on Tuesday challenges you to put what you’ve learned into practice.

Don’t be quick to discount someone who isn't necessarily your type. Ultimately, the person meant for you may appear nothing like that list you have in your head. Go slow, as there is no reason to rush any stage of a relationship, no matter how much chemistry you have.

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Virgo

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Reflect on all you’ve learned, Virgo. The energy of Virgo and Pisces on March 31 helps you understand some of your most recent personal and karmic lessons.

You are now able to make decisions that you previously weren’t ready for. Be sure that you’re finding a balance between control and surrender, especially when it comes to love and giving a new relationship a fair chance.

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Libra

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Trusting yourself is the key to love, Libra. If you don’t trust yourself, then there is no way that you can ever trust anyone else.

All of your inner feelings and the little signs that pop up mean something, so it's important to listen to them on Tuesday. This is your opportunity to improve your relationship and life.

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Scorpio

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A skeptical heart never finds love, Scorpio. You often adopt a skeptical or judgmental mindset when it comes to romantic partners or even friends. Yet, whatever you look for is what you ultimately find.

Be sure that you are giving others the benefit of the doubt on Tuesday, especially as there is a strong energy of commitment around you. It’s safe to believe in the kind of love you've always dreamed of, even if you haven’t yet experienced it.

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Sagittarius

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You are ready for this, Sagittarius. With the influence of Virgo and Pisces, you struggle to feel like you are ready to take a big step in your romantic life. This is something you’ve battled with before, as you’ve always wanted to feel successful and financially secure before committing.

Allow yourself to move forward with that someone special on Tuesday. You can accomplish even more with the right person by your side.

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Capricorn

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Don’t let the past ruin what is possible in this moment, Capricorn. Mars in Pisces is encouraging you to declare your feelings and participate in important conversations.

This energy heavily favors defining a relationship or starting a new phase of a previous connection. However, you must be sure that you’re not letting the past hold you back.

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Aquarius

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Focus on what matters most, Aquarius. Mars in Pisces is helping to inspire a new way of love. This energy brings abundance and value to your current relationship or helps you attract someone new. Yet, you must be mindful of the Moon in Virgo, which brings more rigidity than is typical for you.

Be sure you’re not playing any games or trying to hold onto the power. Instead, on Tuesday, focus on what matters and let yourself truly enjoy this relationship.

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Pisces

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Give yourself time to understand, Pisces. On March 31, Mars is bringing passion and energy to your zodiac sign. While it is positive, you must be careful about the decisions you make on Tuesday. This dynamic can lead to confusion, impulsive decisions, or trying to talk someone into loving you.

None of these possibilities leads to the love you want. Give yourself time to move through this without making any decisions that you can’t take back once you finally see the truth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.