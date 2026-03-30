Hard Times Finally Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Tuesday, March 31

Hard times are finally starting to come to an end for three zodiac signs on March 31, 2026. This day feels like a very distinct turning point.

We're about to release what no longer serves us. We're ditching our old baggage, both physical and emotional. We've grown over the last few months, and this newly discovered maturity is working for us. These astrological signs are finding a new resolve, and it vanquishes what we think of as hard times.

Advertisement

We're ready to work with Tuesday's astrological energy and let go of exactly what ties us to the past and past thinking. We have reviewed what no longer works and what causes us doubt, and on this day, we release it.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've stuck with the plan, Taurus, and now you feel ready to implement it. All the self-work you've done gives you the advantage. You've learned to love yourself, and now, you are no longer scared.

It took you a long time to be honest with yourself about whether or not you can do what you want to. During this day, you know in your heart that you're ready.

That means that you are now ready to walk away from the hard times that have no meaning in your life right now. You don't want to dwell on senseless things. You want progress. You want to move on, and so you do.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

After a long period of insecurity, you now feel strong enough to go after what you want. You refuse to support what you have no belief in whatsoever.

This is a very bright time in your life, Libra, as Tuesday's astrological energy helps to move you along at a brisk pace towards your goals. You are now following your own heart, not someone else's.

The love that you noticed was lacking in your life reappears and restores your faith in hope and the future. You saw exactly what brought the darkness into your life, and now, you are prepared to reject it in full. Nicely done!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

It may have taken you a long time to get to this place, Capricorn, but now that you're arrived, you can look back and see where you went wrong. Tuesday's astrological energy jumpstarts your self-ownership. In other words, on this day, you take back your power and release everything that was dragging you down.

You can't function normally until you feel that you are in control of yourself. You are no longer invested in wasting time trying something that obviously fails. You are in the process of reclaiming your power, and the hard times in your life are finally coming to an end.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.