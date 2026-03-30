4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, March 31

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on March 31, 2026. Uranus in Taurus is at a critical degree today, fostering miraculous events.

Uranus is a planet that signifies collective events, and ever since this unpredictable planet has been in Taurus, it's pretty much turned the tables when it comes to how most people live their lives. When at a critical degree in the fixed earthy energy of Taurus, you may want to save rather than spend.

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Frugality is the natural reaction to uncertainty, and you might prefer security over risk when your stability feels threatened. But that's the point of a critical degree. It teaches you how to tighten your belt and get lean where you've overextended. Today becomes a journey of simplification. The path to good fortune arrives by how you make use of what you have, and not losing your balance.

1. Aquarius

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You sense how certain things in your home and family are beginning to change. What's unpredictable about March 31 is the way you feel about them. When Uranus first started its journey through Taurus in 2017, you wanted to control outcomes. Yet, the years have taught you that your influence is only as significant as fate allows. At times, the best recourse is to watch and surrender to outcomes.

So, the type of abundance you receive now is inner peace. You heal from the struggles that used to keep you stuck in a vicious cycle of dependency, rescuing, and desperation. Everything starts to simplify for you. You feel happier than you have ever felt, and for this reason, you are also lucky.

2. Taurus

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On March 31, you have an epiphany: you're ready for just about anything lately. Uranus at a critical degree in your zodiac sign shows you to prepare in advance for the unexpected. This means typing up loose ends and putting your life in a powerful position. You want to be in control, and right now, abundance and luck translate into autonomy.

You don't want to leave space for anyone to get a strong hold in your life unless it's by design. It's unnecessary to include details of mishaps. Your intuition is enough. History has shown you the weak spots, and you know what you need to do to fill in the gaps.

3. Leo

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Leo, you sense big changes coming to your career and the professional lives of everyone around you. So, during Uranus at a critical degree in your sector of professionalism and social status, you decide March 31 is the day to start planning ahead. You look for gaps that AI or other technologies aren't meeting, and see how you can meet the need.

Going into the problems rather than running from them provides you a chance to generate solutions people are willing to pay for. Your skills, mind, and talents make you useful. Where you feel uncertain, you know others are, too. Positioning yourself as helpful in the age of Aquarius gives you an edge, allowing you to create security.

4. Scorpio

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Love can feel like it's fast becoming a rare experience in the world, but you like it when romance or an ex surprises you by knocking on your heart's door. On March 31, a relationship is showing signs of healing and reveals to you how the universe works in mysterious ways.

You might not see a drastic change, and the small attempt could appear short-lived and inconsistent. However, a lucky spark means potential, and you're OK with that. You don't have to know all the answers today. Your attention has been captured, bringing a sense that there is more to come down the road.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.