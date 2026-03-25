Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, March 26: A Very Lucky Day For Love

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for March 26, 2026. As the Moon and Jupiter form a conjunction in Cancer on Thursday, they combine their energies into one incredibly lucky force.

The Moon governs your heart, but Jupiter is the secret to luck. This transit is about long-term commitment and the life that you envision with the person you love. Yet, it's also about understanding that luck only arrives when you honor what you feel. Let your emotions lead you, and be open to the divine surprises of the universe. This creates a powerful surge of energy that helps you attract luck and step into the kind of relationship that you’ve only ever dreamed of.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 26, 2026:

Aries

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Pay attention to what occurs during your Thursday love horoscope, dear Aries. With the Moon and Jupiter uniting in Cancer, you have an opportunity to relocate or move overseas. You may even move in with someone you love.

Whether it seems obviously romantic or not, a move in this case is about you getting closer to your destiny and the relationship you’ve always wanted. Let your plans change and say yes to what is offered.

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Taurus

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You don’t have to agree, Taurus. The Moon and Jupiter bring in a new offer on March 26. This could involve an existing or new relationship, but it’s not one that you are forced to agree to.

Take your time and truly sit with how you feel about it. Just because someone says they love you doesn’t mean it’s actually in the ways that you need to be loved. Listen to your heart, rather than doing what you think you should.

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Gemini

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Don’t lose sight of what matters most, Gemini. Thursday's alignment of the Moon and Jupiter during your love horoscope brings in an unexpected gift from someone special in your life. While this gift may be extravagant, it doesn’t necessarily reveal the truth of their feelings.

Be sure you’re honoring what matters to you as well as what you deserve. A gift is only valuable when it comes with genuine intentions.

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Cancer

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Life always changes in the most unpredictable of ways, Cancer. You are still growing accustomed to having Jupiter direct in your zodiac sign, where it remains until June 30.

This is an incredible period of attraction and manifestation for you. You must believe in the offers and opportunities that start to enter your life at this time. Don't shut down any possibilities for romance on Thursday, even if it catches you off guard.

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Leo

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You are divinely guided, dear Leo. As the Moon and Jupiter unite in Cancer, you are led toward what is meant for you. This means that the luck and opportunity you receive on March 26 aren't coming from outside yourself, but from within.

Create quiet downtime on Thursday for reflection or meditation. Hold a question in your mind or just the feelings you’ve been having. This helps you know the direction to take your life.

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Virgo

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Love is closer than you think, Virgo. The Moon and Jupiter in Cancer bring about a lucky turning point for one relationship in your life. There is someone you deeply care about, but have never actually envisioned a romantic relationship with.

What occurs during Thursday's love horoscope changes all of that. Whether they approach you or you finally realize your feelings for them, this is the start of an incredible relationship, as long as you listen to your heart.

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Libra

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Let yourself have it all, Libra. You deserve to have success and fulfillment in every area of your life. You’ve never had to sacrifice one for the other.

The Moon and Jupiter help you to see that you can have it all. You can have the growth, romance, family, and career that you’ve always dreamed of. Be sure you’re not settling for less, especially as an incredible opportunity enters your life on March 26.

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Scorpio

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You are the one with the answers, Scorpio. The Moon and Jupiter align in Cancer on Thursday, bringing an incredible and lucky energy to your life. While it is crucial to pay attention to your feelings, you also must be sure that you’re allowing yourself to move forward.

Whether a decision seems overtly romantic or not, this is a time of new beginnings. What Jupiter brings in always leads to love, but you can’t be afraid to say yes to offers that change your life forever.

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Sagittarius

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What you send out always comes back, Sagittarius. You made some difficult decisions recently. This helped you grow, but also marked a new karmic threshold in your life.

You had doubts as to whether it would pay off or if you were even on the right track. However, what arrives on March 26 provides the confirmation you need to keep moving forward. Continue to be honest with your feelings, and surrender to where you are guided.

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Capricorn

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You deserve incredible love, Capricorn. With Jupiter, the planet of luck, in Cancer, you are set for one of your most incredible chapters yet. This helps you improve your relationship or attract new love.

Be sure you’re honoring your feelings and listening to your heart, as what arises during Thursday's love horoscope directs you towards the actions you should take in the coming months.

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Aquarius

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When you choose yourself, the universe chooses you right back, Aquarius. Your daily routines and well-being have been a central focus in your life ever since Jupiter entered Cancer in 2025. Now that Jupiter is direct, it’s going to start bringing in the rewards for your efforts.

March 26 brings a turning point in your relationship that helps you feel like you’re finally on the right track. This allows you to feel seen and heard by your partner, allowing you to forge a new and improved partnership together.

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Pisces

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Love always arrives unexpectedly, Pisces. While Jupiter is in Cancer, it brings up themes of commitment and marriage. Yet, this transit also arrives with some unexpected offers or truths.

On Thursday, the Moon and Jupiter bring about a lucky and divine moment in love, but it’s not one that you’ve been planning for. Let your feelings lead you and continue to honor the kind of relationship you deserve. You’ve come too far to settle for anything less.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.