4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Thursday, March 26

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on March 26, 2026, when Venus conjuncts Chiron in Aries, helping you use what's hurt you in the past in a productive way.

How you help others overcome their pain and sorrow is the pathway to abundance and luck on Thursday. Venus is the second planet associated with luck and abundance, and it rules beauty, money, and personal property. When Venus is in Aries, it's not that strong, but she is still capable of turning a situation around and making it better. Chiron complicates matters for Venus on Thursday, but it can also help you to produce something worth wanting.

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With Venus conjunct Chiron in Aries on March 26, you can see how you're uniquely crafted to help someone like yourself solve a problem. There is nothing better than a person who's gone through the trenches and thrived, and that positive way of looking at things attracts abundance and luck into the lives of these astrological signs.

1. Aries

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You gain a few admirers today, Aries. Attracting abundance and luck is much easier for you to accomplish on March 26 because you are done worrying about what others think of you. Chiron has been in your sign since 2018, and it's taught you to be so much stronger than you ever thought you could be. Your courage has taught you how to encourage others who are down and out. The way you are at ease in your own skin shows that having a backbone doesn't mean you need to be loud.

So, when Venus conjuncts Chiron, you radiate with the inner glow of self-confidence. You feel positive about yourself, and it shows. Inner confidence is attractive without speaking a word, and it helps you to inspire others by highlighting where they need it in their own life. Just as you experienced moments of shame, someone may see you and ask what it is that's missing in their own life that you have.

When you interact with people who seem to be holding back from self-expression, you can step in to offer encouragement. Healing others encourages closeness and forms attachments. Today's friends become people who not only love you but also enjoy how you make them feel.

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2. Libra

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You attract abundance and luck into your life on March 26 through healed relationships, Libra. You're ruled by Venus, and when it is in Aries, it's easier for you to put down your emotional guards and see things from a different perspective. Venus conjunct Chiron helps you to see how other people have been hurt in their own past, and sometimes their actions can't be controlled by you. You start to accept healing as a personal journey you can help but not erase.

You attract mutual understanding by setting boundaries that protect your heart from others' projections. You don't take on anything that isn't about you anymore. Initially, you may have wanted to do so to help, but instead, you see your role as observer and supporter. Friendship isn't a crutch you have to manage. Emotional boundaries enable you to focus on the inner work you need to do. Your time frees up, and your sense of self gets a boost.

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3. Cancer

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Cancer, you start attracting abundance and luck in your career on March 26. Venus brings up your desire for money, and Chiron reminds you of moments when you felt it was not enough. Working at a job that didn't give you all you needed to survive felt painful. There were moments when your self-esteem took a hit, and you asked yourself what to do next.

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Today, you realize that all jobs are stepping stones to the life you're meant to live. You gain certain skills that make you valuable beyond your paycheck. Even during moments you felt emotionally stuck, the experience taught you resilience. You learn to see your career as a continuum, not a single moment. Your job then comes to be viewed as more than a paycheck, and its value is worth much more than dollar signs.

4. Capricorn

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You attract abundance and luck on March 26, in your family life. Today, your family brings you so much comfort that there is no price tag you could ever place on their presence. Even if you're not close to your relatives, people you consider family help emotionally heal your heart.

Knowing that you're supported by others empowers you to do the things you need to accomplish today. You see yourself as an important person because of your tribe that believes in you. You realize that life is better when you have people on your side. You feel rich beyond measure thanks to your loved ones.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.