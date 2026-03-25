5 Zodiac Signs Have Amazing Horoscopes On Thursday, March 26

Five zodiac signs are having amazing horoscopes on March 26, 2026 when the Cancer Moon squares Mars in Aries. Thursday's energy prompts you to break free from expectations and do what makes you happy.

The point is to enjoy the journey. There's no need to pressure yourself to perform or get answers from someone right now. Instead, look inwards and only worry about how you feel when your head hits the pillow at night. The freedom this mindset brings to these astrological signs is amazing and helps them do what is best for them.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, today's an amazing day for you because you decide to make fun a priority over everything else. You look at how you can make your life better, not just for yourself, but for the friends in your life. Knowing that your life holds meaning beyond self-pleasure, you find purpose.

Advertisement

You feel useful, and your actions now have purpose. You officially become the type of person who isn't selfishly pursuing things. You're looking out for yourself because you know that putting something in your hands is giving to others. You are the type of person who pays it forward, and whatever happens on March 26 confirms that.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On March 26, you have an amazing horoscope because passion returns to your life in an incredible way. You're able to address a secret that's haunted you for too long. Harboring a past problem where you have to hide it from others has left you drained and tired. It's been a heavy burden to carry, leaving you feeling withdrawn and small.

But Mars in Aries speaking to the Moon in Cancer reveals how secrets lose power when they come to the light. You decide not to care what happens anymore. Instead, you focus on the here and now. Living in the moment helps you to feel confident about who you are and what you offer the world. You aren't beholden to your past, Sagittarius. You're committed to your future.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

What makes today so amazing is how generous your friends can be when you're in need. On March 26, the Moon in Cancer activates the most tender side of the people closest to you. The Moon speaks to Mars, bringing out resources that people have, but you don't know anything about. Sometimes friends have things that they don't talk about because of the fear of being exploited.

Today, they see how authentic you are. It's noticeable how you'd never ask for someone to help, even when you're in need. But the neat thing is that today you don't have to. Sometimes the universe speaks to hearts on your behalf. You stop rejecting help and accept the gifts you're given. You listen to advice and let others give you a leg up in the world. You no longer feel like a person all alone with no one who hears what's on your heart. The universe does, and so does your friend tribe.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you have a wonderful day on March 26. The Moon brings out your romantic side, and love motivates you to pursue goals not for yourself but for others. Mars in Aries reminds you who you are, and you are determined to succeed.

You do succeed in life, but not in areas you don't want to succeed in. You deepen your creativity. You get to do things you enjoy doing. Life is too short not to enjoy it, and today you find the secret to your success: happiness.

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On March 26, the Moon brings you to a place of good health. You feel ready to take your health goals seriously, and it requires you to change old patterns that have hindered your progress. So, you begin the long journey rooted in honesty.

It's hard to be truthful with yourself at times, but what's amazing is that instead of running from the pain, you embrace it. Mars in Aries helps you to have those hard conversations that people often try not to have. You can feel down to your bones that today is a day for change that marks your future.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.