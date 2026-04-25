Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, April 26: Listen To Your Intuition Today

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for April 26, 2026. Asteroid Pallas moves into Aries on Sunday, encouraging you to embrace your intuition.

Pallas governs themes of wisdom and creativity, and allows you to use both intuition and logic. This energy helps you determine how to progress in a current relationship or figure out where matters went wrong in the past. Instead of forcing change or thinking you must move ahead at all costs, Pallas in Aries helps you understand what the right decision is. Trust your intuition during this time, but also pause to see which path will carry you to your destiny.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 26, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to grow, Aries. Asteroid Pallas moves into your zodiac sign during your Sunday love horoscope, helping you see matters clearly. This also invites you to realize that you may have been wrong about an assumption you previously made.

There is great personal wisdom while Pallas is in Aries, but only if you’re willing to grow and admit when you are wrong.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Knowing yourself is the key to finding love, Taurus. Aries governs your intuition and the depths of your subconscious. Having Pallas in this fire sign on Sunday helps you get to know yourself on a deeper level.

Your love horoscope today also helps you understand your needs and what changes you must make. When you see how everything connects, you feel greater confidence in how to move forward

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take your time, Gemini. With Aries impacting your relationships and friendships, you must remind yourself that there is no rush. You don’t have to make any sudden decisions during this time.

As Pallas enters this fire sign during your April 26 love horoscope, practice patience and let yourself uncover the truth. Your intuition has been on point, and now is when you receive the confirmation you need.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Eventually, you will understand, Cancer. It’s felt like you have been casting chances out into the universe recently. Whether in love or other personal matters, it was just one chance after another.

You’re unsure of what is meant for you, and so by taking chances, you’ve been trying to see what sticks. As Pallas moves into Aries on April 26, you receive your answer. This transit gives you the ability to focus on what you want to grow during this time.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Just because you want to do something doesn’t mean that you should, Leo. This is an act of discernment but also one of wisdom.

During Sunday's love horoscope, you are moving into a brilliant new chapter in your life and encountering many changes. There is no rush. Trust in the wisdom that Pallas brings, especially as it helps you figure out what your next steps should be.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You get to define your life, Virgo. On Sunday, Pallas in Aries brings up themes of intimacy and transformation. Often, this energy also brings power struggles or the need to make dramatic changes in your life.

Pallas gives you the ability to choose what is right for you. Yet, you must let go of trying to prove your point or decisions to others.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

With the intense Aries energy impacting your relationships, you need clarity, Libra. In some ways, the future you’ve been dreaming of is nearer than ever.

However, there is still a question of whether this is real and if it’s what you want now. During your April 26 love horoscope, allow Pallas to help deliver the clarity that you need, knowing that you can take your time making any decisions.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be sure you’re listening to your inner self, Scorpio. Aries energy helps you structure your life in a way that honors your needs and what’s most important. Yet, it also requires boundaries to be able to do that.

Be sure that you’re listening to your inner self on Sunday. Do not allow yourself to be manipulated or steamrolled into a situation that doesn’t align with your needs.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Get creative with love, Sagittarius. On April 26, you are moving into an incredible time when you are able to craft the kind of relationship that aligns with your needs.

Instead of feeling like your life will be over if you say I do, you come to see that anything is possible. Pallas in Aries helps you to use your voice and advocate for the kind of relationship you desire, especially with Uranus in Gemini, shifting your perspective.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The truth is essential, Capricorn. Pallas in Aries brings some much-needed truth to your home life and relationship dynamics. This is only the starting point, though.

While Pallas helps you understand what needs to change, you still need to be the one to put a plan in place. On Sunday, allow yourself to see the situation critically, and don’t forget to involve your partner in your plan to improve matters.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Wisdom is everything, Aquarius. With the Aries stellium affecting your communication during today's love horoscope, your words have taken on greater power. This has inspired you to advocate for yourself and create boundaries. Yet, it may not have been of benefit in every situation.

On Sunday, Pallas helps you find balance in how and what you’re communicating. This serves as a little checkpoint before getting into an argument that you don't know how to end.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be strategic, Pisces. That doesn’t necessarily sound romantic, but on April 26, it helps you sort through all that has come up. Allow yourself to view the situation as an outsider. Try to remove your emotions and see things logically.

It’s not that your intuition doesn’t matter, but you need to figure out a real way to move forward, and only logic can do that. Rather than just going with the flow, use this energy to make a plan.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.