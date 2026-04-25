A Challenging Era Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After April 26, 2026

A challenging era is coming to an end for three zodiac signs after April 26, 2026. According to professional astrologer Helena Hathor, these signs benefit big time from Uranus entering Gemini on Sunday.

Uranus first entered Taurus in 2018, and since then, these signs have had their lives turned upside down. But now that the planet of sudden change and upheaval is entering a new zodiac sign, it's "rewarding them for their hospitality," Hathor said in a video. As the astrologer explained, "Uranus will meet up with Venus at the 29th degree. This conjunct Uranus is a lucky windfall."

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These astrological signs are experiencing "immense relief," Hathor added, as Uranus in Gemini "starts a whole new eight-year chapter of success and happiness."

1. Scorpio

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Go ahead and breathe a big sigh of relief, Scorpio. All these years that Uranus spent in Taurus were likely "a terrible, turbulent time with partners" for you, according to Hathor. "Some may have suddenly left your life," she explained, or "you may have gone through a divorce, you’ve gone through depression, you may have gone through trauma-bonded relationships.”

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But now, Uranus is in Gemini (the zodiac sign that rules communication), which is going to help you find the right words you’ve been looking for when it comes to your partnerships. While it might’ve been a bumpy ride, this is also going to affect your finances and intimacy for the better. From repairing broken bridges to meeting new people, expect life to turn around for the better after April 26.

2. Aquarius

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Since Uranus in Taurus has been disrupting your home life since 2018, Aquarius, you've been going through some challenges to say the least. Issues in your home life have been making it nearly impossible to put your best foot forward. From family members causing chaos to losing a loved one, it feels like the universe has been targeting you for no apparent reason.

Luckily, according to Hathor, “Uranus in Gemini will give you a far more settled home life experience, and it will give you a creative genius lining.” This is because the energy you give into this world will be given back tenfold. So, if you’re focused and working hard, expect to become highly successful after April 26. Whether it's in your relationships or moving someplace brand new, success is happening where you need it the most, Aquarius!

3. Leo

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Leo, your career goals have likely felt halted as of late. Maybe you've been forced to change jobs or found that you're in a line of work that doesn't feel like quite the right fit for you. Though you've certainly had some major successes over the last few years, not all of them lasted for nearly as long as you were hoping for.

If you’ve been feeling down about it lately, know that “it’s all completely changing" now that Uranus is entering a new zodiac sign. Uranus in Gemini "is extremely powerful for you," the astrologer added, so "even more immense” success is on its way to you as your career finally begins to stabilize.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.