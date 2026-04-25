The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, April 26 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for April 26, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Leo, entering Virgo. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Four of Cups.

Today, you want to capture the moment when it appears. The Moon goes from fixed fire to mutable earth, which allows you to be flexible in your thinking and deliberate with your choices. The Taurus Sun holds the fort as you learn to navigate change so that you don't lose sight of what you are doing or why. The Four of Cups is about being thoughtful in your day-to-day activities. Remember to remain mindful, no matter what you do. Staying present in the moment is the key to your success today.

The daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Sunday, April 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Aries: Six of Swords

Aries, today you learn to protect your peace. On April 26, you learn the value behind the word 'no.' You discover that doing more, while it seems opportunist, isn't always going to give you the payoff you wish for.

You have so many things you want to do in your life, and yet there's only a limited amount of time to accomplish them. For now, as advised by the Six of Swords, see change as your open door. See it as your chance to move from busy to peace.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Cups

On April 26, your daily tarot card is the Knight of Swords, which signifies doing something because your heart tells you it's the right thing to do. You're ready to lead others by heartfelt leadership.

Taurus, today, you see how being focused on facts leaves out the most powerful element of humanness: love. Instead of solely focusing on what you want to achieve, you view experiences holistically. You see that one small decision can make a huge difference, but only if the intention is right.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Gemini: The Fool

You're about to start a new adventure, Gemini. On April 26, the Fool tarot card is a sign of fresh momentum. You're looking to leap ahead and set sail on terrain that's unexplored yet.

View this moment with curiousity and don't limit your creativity. What may have worked for one person might not be perfect for you. Instead, allow yourself to define your experience organically

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Cancer: Two of Cups, reversed

The Two of Cups, reversed tarot card, is about letting go of the emotional attachment you feel about a particular situation, no matter how triggered you get.

On April 26, you have to learn to let go and release people to their own fate. Just as others have allowed you to succeed or fail on your own measure, it's right to let others do the same. They grow emotionally stronger as a result, and you avoid getting in the way of their human experience.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Leo: King of Wands, reversed

The King of Wands reversed tarot card is about feeling less than who you are. On April 26, remind yourself of your most admirable personality traits. You have so much to focus on, but life and becoming overly busy make you feel like you've failed or that you're not where you ought to be.

Leo, you want to remember that your world is more than just about gaining praise from others. Your desire should be to find confidence within yourself.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Cups, reversed

On April 26, it becomes obvious to you who is on your team. The Ten of Cups, reversed, often symbolizes family and friends who don't support your ideas. This can be a lonely period of time, but it's important to stand on your own two feet, Virgo.

Gather your prove-them-wrong attitude and use it to your advantage. You may be paving the way through new territory, and the closest they will ever get to your type of success is through you and your experiences.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Libra: Two of Pentacles

If you have a lot on your plate today, try to find ways to simplify it. On April 26, your daily tarot card is the Two of Pentacles, which represents the busyness of managing projects, relationships and all sorts of things that need you to pay attention to your schedule.

Should you drop the ball or feel like your day is becoming overly crowded, simplify. It's OK to reschedule things or to move a few to-dos around in the name of peace and productivity.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Wands, reversed

Scorpio, on April 26, your tarot card, the Five of Wands, reversed, reminds you not to act in ways that appear jealous or undercutting. There's a risk of competitiveness today, but you don't have to succumb to it.

Remember that the main person you compete with is yourself. Comparison is the fastest pathway to misery. Stay true to your inner peace.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands, reversed

It's normal to experience frustration, Scorpio, and when you have the Eight of Wands, reversed, learning a new skill could be the culprit. On April 26, you're learning what you can and can't do without someone showing you how. Remember to ask for help when you need it.

You don't have to be perfect or always have the answers. Sometimes the lesson is to learn how to get a friend to show you and to be humble as you let them teach you what you don't know.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Wands, reversed

Being honest is required today, and it may come with a slice of humility, Capricorn. On April 26, the Six of Wands, reversed, is a reminder that not all projects succeed.

There may come a time today when you have to choose between sticking to what you know will be a loss and simply admitting you were wrong and taking the loss.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, you're used to letting others live their life in a judgment-free manner. But when you have the Seven of Swords reversed, there comes a point when you learn something you didn't know, and it changes how you view a situation or relationship.

On April 26, your detached personality comes in handy. You pay attention to what seems to be intentionally hidden from you. A secret could be exposed, causing you to question what you once thought you knew.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's daily tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

On April 26, you're at this unique place in time where you rise above any insecurity you feel about the future. You are learning to grow into each situation you face, and it requires you to maintain an open mind.

Pisces, the Queen of Pentacles, reversed points toward economic uncertainty, but that doesn't negate the fact that you know many things that can help you to remain resourceful. The point of today is to remain wise so you can explore your options.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.