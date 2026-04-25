Bright Ideas Come To 3 Zodiac Signs On April 26, 2026

On April 26, 2026, bright ideas come to three zodiac signs. During Mercury square Jupiter, we refuse to let someone else get in between our dreams and our ability to make them come true.

We have some incredible ideas right now. Yet, we notice that others get jealous when we come up with something that draws attention or simply makes our lives a little better.

Still, three zodiac signs show by example that a good idea isn't just for personal use. It's something that can benefit anyone. What we come up with on this day works for everyone and should be shared.

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1. Aries

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You are not content to accept just any old solution, especially when you know there's a better alternative. During Mercury square Jupiter, you see another option clearly. You've been working it out in your head for a while, and what you come up with is nothing less than brilliant.

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During this transit, you finally feel strong enough to just come out with it. Your idea needs to be listened to and considered. The only way that can happen is if you share it.

The energy that accompanies this day allows you to feel as if your idea is accepted before it's even uttered aloud. That's good. It's called confidence and self-belief. However, you can't keep it to yourself much longer. Make it happen, Aries!

2. Libra

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You have a pretty amazing idea in your mind right now, but you're not sure how to let it out, or if it's even worth sharing. Here's the thing, Libra: it's worth it, so do it. You don't need to be concerned about finding the perfect words.

You're always the one who comes up with outstanding ideas, and you don't need to wonder if this one is too out there. In fact, original and unconventional ideas are exactly what we need right now, and you're the one who is going to provide them.

So, move with confidence and use the power of the Mercury square Jupiter to express what's on your mind and what you plan on doing with it. Be sure to share how it can benefit others, too. An expansive mind is a terrible thing to waste!

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3. Scorpio

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The one thing that prevents you from sharing with the world what you believe is one of your best ideas yet is the fact that you've been shot down before. You don't want a repeat performance, especially because you believe so deeply in this idea.

Fortunately, Mercury square Jupiter is an incredibly supportive transit. It's on your side during this day, Scorpio, and it pumps you up with just enough confidence and courage to say what's on your mind.

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With this idea in your head, you're not content to just sit around doing nothing. You have a transformative way of thinking, and it's best if you share what you know. Don't keep your incredible thoughts to yourself. Say your piece!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.