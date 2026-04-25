3 Zodiac Signs Experience Karmic Protection On April 26, 2026

On April 26, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing karmic protection. The Sun trines the Moon on Sunday, bringing a healing energy and balancing out our karma.

We've been wanting to broaden our horizons for a while now, and there's really no better time to do so than during this particular transit. We are protected by the universe, and nothing is preventing us from doing what we want to do.

Big dreams are worthy of pursuit, as we are no longer interested in staying put. We see ourselves as limitless, and this transit supports this kind of expansive thinking.

Advertisement

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sometimes your wanderlust is so great that all you do is plan excursions and look at flights. The idea of travel really excites you, Sagittarius. You are the wanderer of the zodiac, and exploration allows your imagination to fly.

Advertisement

When the Sun forms a trine with the Moon on Sunday, you push aside the fears that come with traveling and stop letting the world get inside your mind. You don't want to take on other people's worries.

You have this one life, and you are done hearing how bad everything is. While people in your life encourage you to put your dream of travel off another day, week, month, or year, you're done listening. You are ready to own your life, and thankfully, the universe is on your side, offering the karmic protection you need.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Not only do you wish to expand your horizons, but you plan on doing so all over the world. You know what to expect, and while it might not be easy, it's not going to stop you. You are karmically protected, and you're confident that you have what it takes.

If you pay too much attention to your phone and the news, you're going to find ten zillion reasons to hunker in a corner and rock back and forth until it's all over. However, that's not you, Taurus. So, put down the phone and get out there.

You see that the world has been hijacked by fearmongering, and quite simply, you're tired of it. This is your life, and you want to experience all that the world has to offer. You don't want to sit at home. You want to get out there and live your dreams.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

If there's one thing you know, Aquarius, it's that you've already spent way too much time tending to the needs of others. For far too long, you've ignored what your heart really wants.

You don't mind being a giver. In fact, you hold no grudges in this department. However, you're done with people pleasing and self-sacrificing. Time is fleeting, and you have big dreams that you want to make into realities.

Advertisement

Thankfully, the Sun forms a trine with the Moon on Sunday, bringing much-deserved good karma your way. You finally have a chance to do whatever you wish. Take this opportunity seriously and expand your horizons.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.