4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck On Sunday, April 26

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on April 26, 2026. The Moon leaves Leo to enter Virgo on Sunday, bringing a sense of groundedness to your dreams.

The beautiful thing about a Virgo Moon paired with a Taurus Sun is that you have fixed energy to push things forward and mutable energy to adjust your actions. Intuition is still there when you're driven to work. The difference is that, rather than being all over the place, you have a focal point. The truth is, an ambition is just the starting line. It's the work you put into the thing you want to attract that makes it happen.

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This nucleus of an idea is how you vet each task to see if it helps you cross over the finish line. These astrological signs know what this looks like, giving them an extra boost of luck when manifesting their dreams of abundance on Sunday.

1. Leo

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Leo, you are attracting good things into your life in the area of finances. The Virgo Moon on April 26 activates your sector of money, and you like that. You need money to get the things you want out of life, even if they are to help others you love. The Sun in Taurus is perfectly situated in your career sector. The Sun reveals where your strengths are, and how others view your positive traits.

The grounded thing that you do is, instead of assuming, you show yourself in action. You humble-brag about your accomplishments and future goals with class. You are direct in stating your thoughts and avoid being elusive. Even in love and relationships where you want to take romance to the next level (commitment), you get straight to the point and don't mince words.

The lure is your courage, and the fortunate part is your passion. You're going to get all that you want, and if you don't, you'll know how to adjust your approach so that the next time you try, you win.

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2. Aquarius

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On April 26, you're attracting abundance and luck in the area of your shared resources. Wealth is much easier to have when it's collected and shared by a group. You find new ways to maximize strengths and even capitalize on weaknesses. Joy is becoming an abundant resource. You take burdens off a person's shoulders and give them to another who sees them as a blessing; it's the right thing to do.

One person pays the bills and manages the budget and savings, while the other person works and enjoys competing in the limelight. You find the person who likes organizing, while the other is a big thinker with a visionary mind. The wheels start to turn, and momentum starts flowing. The next thing you know, the thing you want shows up, and it's there as much as you need.

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3. Pisces

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A great relationship can accomplish so much, including helping you get more out of life. On April 26, the one thing that you do is find out who and what you need in your life in the form of another ambitious human. It could be that your partner reveals a dream you want to share. Or, you have a coworker who imagines a way to level up a project, and you both work well together.

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Today's energy helps you to see that having goals and a concrete structure is perfect for making stuff flow. You are in the zone by the end of the day. It'll be hard to sleep with all your mental juices flowing, but the abundance you desire will be yours soon.

4. Gemini

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On April 26, the Moon entering Virgo means that you'll be able to attract the type of home life you have always wanted. You have felt like it's an impossible dream because of the economy or circumstances in your life, but something changes on Sunday through a friend speaking life to your heart.

Gemini, you realize you can't give up on yourself. You decide to firmly plant both feet on the ground. The past is the past, and it doesn't have to define you permanently. Instead, it can be used to build a lasting legacy. You're now at the part of your hero's journey that motivates you to build in a way that makes the future you proud.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.