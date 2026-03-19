Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Friday, March 20: Mercury Retrograde Ends

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for Friday, March 20, 2026. Mercury finally stations direct, helping you move forward, wiser and with the closure you needed.

Mercury first entered Pisces on February 6, before stationing retrograde on February 26. This gave you a chance to slow down and reflect. Now, as Mercury goes direct, you can take action. Mercury is still in Pisces through April 14, giving you a chance to tie up loose ends and stabilize any new beginnings. Speak from your heart and trust your intuition, knowing that the past is no longer clouding your instincts.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 20, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to heal, beautiful Aries. Closure doesn’t come from pretending that you haven’t been hurt, but in allowing yourself to feel it all.

On March 20, Mercury retrograde in Pisces helps you to heal from the wounds of your past and understand what it means to truly trust your inner self. This has been a confusing and emotional journey, but it is helping you feel ready to move forward toward the love you’ve always deserved.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Accept the truth, Taurus. Mercury retrograde in Pisces brought back both people from your past and certain themes that you’ve been trying to avoid.

Pisces is a sign that requires faith in the process. While certain truths may have been difficult to accept, doing so is the key to moving forward. Take time on Friday to settle any lingering issues. Stop denying the very truth you are meant to see.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your opinion is the one that matters most, Gemini. You’ve learned that you can’t make decisions based on everyone else. As much as you care for others in your life, you can’t prioritize their happiness while neglecting your own.

Boundaries are key, and so is realizing how much you’ve grown. On March 20, you have a new value for your own opinion. You know now that you don’t need anyone else's permission for how you want to live your life.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This review was important, Cancer. Mercury retrograde in Pisces helped you review your dreams and goals. While this period may have included a long-distance romance, it was also deeply personal.

Whatever has been removed from your life is just as divinely orchestrated as what you are now guided to focus on. Trust that you are now seeing everything clearly and let go of excuses for not moving ahead.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Even the best relationships go through difficult periods, Leo. While Mercury retrograde in Pisces was beneficial, it wasn't the easiest phase. You were sorting through some major themes in your relationship involving power struggles.

As Mercury stations direct on Friday, balance is restored. You now know if this relationship is meant to last.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Accept your new reality, dearest Virgo. Mercury retrograde in Pisces was all about romance and dating. This was a pivotal time in your life as it helped you to understand the purpose of Saturn and Neptune’s cycle in Pisces.

On March 20, surrender to the truth and accept things as they are instead of trying to change or control them. The reality that exists now helps facilitate new love and reconnection in your romantic life.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are the center of your own universe, Libra. You’ve learned that it doesn’t serve you to focus only on others, or bend over backwards to accommodate anyone. This includes those that you love as well.

Mercury retrograde helped you to reflect on your boundaries and the ways that you are prioritizing yourself. Now, on March 20, you can focus your energy on attracting a healthy and reciprocal love.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is meaning within everything, Scorpio. Mercury retrograde in Pisces helped you find closure and healing involving a particular relationship. It may have even brought back a second chance in a special connection.

Now that Mercury is direct on Friday, it’s important to focus on what is ahead of you and not behind. You have all the clarity you need to make any decisions. By seeing the meaning of what has occurred, you can find the confidence to choose what you want your life to be like.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sometimes you have to go back in order to get ahead, Sagittarius. Don’t be dismayed if you found yourself returning to a particular relationship or living situation in recent weeks. This happens so you can see them through a new lens of growth.

As Mercury stations direct on March 20, you can see clearly what is meant to last. This helps you make any necessary decisions about your future.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t rush the process, Capricorn. During Mercury retrograde, you’ve been reflecting on or working through an offer. This could have involved new love or figuring out how to move forward with someone who has already been in your life.

While the last few weeks felt confusing and filled with delays, it’s important to honor the process. When Mercury stations direct on Friday, you finally feel clear on what you are meant to do. This gives you the green light to seize a beautiful new beginning.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can always make changes, Aquarius. You are the free-spirit of the zodiac, yet you can often talk yourself out of making necessary changes in your life.

Mercury retrograde in Pisces was a review period for how you are being treated in your relationship. Yet it also served as a checkpoint. It’s not just about love, but understanding what is of the greatest value. Whether in love or life, you are free to make the changes that your heart needs to feel fulfilled.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is your fresh start, Pisces. You are wiser and more grounded than you’ve ever been before. The tears that you shed during Mercury retrograde in Pisces serve to help you manifest this new beginning in your life.

Everything looks different on Friday, especially as you finally close a karmic cycle. Now, it's time to embrace your dreams and believe in love. Trust that everything has been helping you reach your divine purpose and the relationship destined for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.