5 Zodiac Signs Have Powerful Horoscopes On Friday, March 20

Five zodiac signs have powerful horoscopes on March 20, 2026, after Mercury stations direct in Pisces on Friday, bringing an end to its first retrograde season of the year.

Symbolically, Mercury represents the process of reflection and taking time to slow down to truly understand why you do what you do. You come to understand yourself better during Mercury retrograde because you take a moment to go from the mind down to the heart. It's a season to understand your habits so you can change them if necessary.

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Mercury direct provides an opportunity to take the past, learn the lesson, and demonstrate you've learned by changing your actions. Mercury's retrograde phase lasts for three weeks, and perhaps it's no coincidence that new habits can form in 21 days. These changes are what make today so powerful for these astrological signs who are operating from a place that's rooted in core growth and character.

1. Cancer

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Mercury direct in Pisces helps you to understand yourself better, Cancer. Mercury is in your ninth house of personal philosophy and higher learning. How you think is the surest path toward change, especially if you base your actions on new information.

During Mercury retrograde, you could have received information about travel trends or perhaps education you need to do so you can level up in some way. The start of the year could have been when you researched moving overseas or signing up for online classes.

Maybe you wanted to learn a language, return to your childhood faith, or begin a meditative practice. With Mercury direct, now you can try out ideas and see how it all comes together. Taking what you think and actually applying it to action is a power move.

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2. Gemini

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During Mercury retrograde, you were prompted by the universe to rethink your career. With so many changes happening in the world, Gemini, knowing what to do next felt less obvious. But now, with Mercury direct beginning on March 20, you can test out a few theories. You can see where you are most likely to get promotions or raises.

You want to explore which community will respect you and hold you in high regard. Now is the time to implement some of the changes you feel are in your best interest. The path may still feel murky, but you're clearer about how to implement your actions.

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3. Scorpio

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Scorpio, the last three weeks were about discovering the things you love. You dabbled and watched videos to learn as you observe. On March 20, when Mercury stations direct in Pisces, something starts to shift. One or two items capture your full attention.

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You feel good about trying out new crafts and music, and about enjoying time with others. You're ready to play around and show off some of your own talents. You don't have to sit on the sidelines and observe anymore. You're ready to get in the game.

4. Pisces

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Mercury retrograde in your sign was like holding up a mirror to evaluate your personality and traits, Pisces. You had a chance to see what areas of your personality could use improvement. You see how things have settled into your mind in a way that you didn't realize. For three weeks, you've worked on identifying them and sorting through the problems one by one.

As Mercury turns direct on March 20, you'll see signs of personal growth. You start to see where you need tweaking. You recognize where you're strong and where you're not. You find it much easier to do self-work and grow as a person. Nothing is holding you back anymore. Excuses are gone, and you're ready to move your life forward.

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5. Capricorn

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Communication gets a bit foggy during Mercury retrograde in Pisces. But as it stations direct on March 20, you discover that there are a few things you didn't understand but now see clearly. There were a few changes you needed to make in how you related to others.

You realized that it was you who sent mixed signals or misunderstood. It was you who felt confused or out of sorts. But things change on Friday, Capricorn, and you're ready to actively listen and engage on a new level.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.