Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, December 4 — Something Really Special Happens During The Full Moon

The Full Moon in Gemini rises in each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Thursday, December 4, 2025, bringing about a profound choice in your love life. Gemini carries the duality of your soul versus obligations, making something special happen during this lunation. The Moon holds all of your secrets, your deepest feelings and your strongest desires. In Gemini, the Moon helps you to choose what feels right for your soul, and what it may feel like you are obligated to do. The Nodes of Fate square the Full Moon in Gemini, representing a break from expectations and traditions.

You have the freedom to make the choices that are right for you, even if others don’t agree. By embracing your truth, you will want to follow your heart. When you make decisions from your heart, it’s not about either-or. You realize that, as long as you’re true to yourself, you can have it all. There is also a third option — finding greater balance and knowing in your heart that you are making the right choices for you.

Love horoscopes for Thursday, December 4, 2025 during the Full Moon in Gemini:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Release and let go, dear Aries. Challenge your perspective. Admit that you were wronged and allow yourself to grow beyond what you once thought was the truth. This is a powerful time for assimilating your healing with what it means to move forward in your life.

Question every thought that you have and pause before reacting. You are being given a chance to truly step into a period of growth and healing that will help you manifest the love you deserve.

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Stand in your worth, Taurus. Gone are the days of trying to prove your value to others. No longer are you accepting less or trying to fit yourself into a life that you’ve already outgrown.

Instead of you trying to make others happy at all costs, this is you stepping back and letting someone else make themselves happy. Stand in your worth and don’t downplay your needs, even if it feels easier to do so.

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let go of the past version of yourself, Gemini. This isn’t a time of loss, but one of renewal. You must give yourself time to become aware of how you’ve changed, and what no longer resonates with your inner self.

This lunation reminds you of the importance of balance. You aren’t just one trait or made up of one purpose. Instead, you are dynamic and multifaceted. Let your relationship reflect this.

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Give yourself a chance to catch your breath, Cancer. The Full Moon in Gemini is a chance for you to take a step back and reflect on what has recently been happening in your life.

Gemini governs the deepest part of yourself, so emotions are heightened. This is a chance for you to develop greater awareness of yourself and the patterns in your life. Only through awareness will you be empowered to embrace change.

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You only need those who need you, Leo. Be mindful of those whom you allow into your inner circle. The Gemini Full Moon brings about a release of energy, especially for those who have been draining yours.

Let this help you become selective over who you allow in your life and what they actually bring to it. Raise your standards in your relationship. Recognize that you don’t need a million people in your life, but only those who genuinely bring value.

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The only thing that matters is how you feel, Virgo. You’ve been on a journey to let go of the need to make everyone happy. This means letting go of seeking others' approval or the validation they provide.

Practice affirmations this Thursday, and let yourself question your truth and feelings. This should be an incredibly liberating time that can help you start making choices based on your emotional truth, not on what anyone else might think.

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on how far you’ve come, dearest Libra. You may feel overwhelmed during the Full Moon in Gemini. This is due to suddenly being faced with a multitude of options and offers, both for romance and for accelerating your life.

While all of this is positive, be sure you’re focusing on how far you’ve come, rather than how far you’ve left to go. Practice being in the moment, and be sure that any choice you make resonates with your soul.

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are the only one who knows what you need, Scorpio. While the Gemini Moon brings about the need to focus only on what feels right for you, you must remain aware of what arises.

With Gemini ruling your house of transformation on Thursday, the energy with the Nodes of Fate in your houses of relationships, family and friends means that you are meant to make a choice that deviates from your usual pattern.

Surprise everyone on December 4 and trust that you know what you need better than anyone else.

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Prioritize love, Sagittarius. While the Full Moon in Gemini rises in your house of relationships, the Nodes of Fate speak to you, putting work and family matters on the back burner.

This is part of the divine plan for your life on Thursday as you realize the kind of intimacy and connection you desire. Be sure that you’re not letting anything interrupt your focus so that you can finally choose from your heart and not the mind.

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Invest in your personal well-being, Capricorn. Regardless of romantic status, the Full Moon in Gemini invites you to focus on what you need to feel your best. Be mindful of overextending yourself or saying yes to everyone who asks for help on Thursday.

While you like to be there for others, you must be there for yourself right now. Consider an evening alone or planning something that brings about greater peace, as it will help you get clear on what you can do to improve your romantic life.

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

An ending is always necessary for a new beginning to occur, Aquarius. Consider what romantic cycle in life is currently ending. While it’s not a relationship, you may want to pay attention to how you’ve been approaching love, including the space you’ve created in your life.

This is your chance to realign your romantic life with your priorities on Thursday. Set the stage for the new and beautiful beginning you’ve been dreaming of.

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Hold space for all that is changing, Pisces. Pay attention to matters in your home today as the Full Moon in Gemini rises. With the North Node in your zodiac sign of Pisces, you are being encouraged to take the lead in your romantic life.

Yet this doesn’t have to be through action; instead, it's about setting the stage for what you hope to receive. Remember, if you want an easy love, it helps to create greater ease in your own life.

This will help usher you into the life that’s meant for you on December 4 and finally lead the way to your forever love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.