4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On December 4, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on December 4, 2025 when the Full Moon rises in Gemini, which makes Thursday a time for releasing outdated thoughts, beliefs or ideas that hold you back from what you desire from life.

Abundance isn't only about money or wealth. It's also about a feeling of having more than you need or of what you lack being readily available, free of competition from others. Scarcity is in direct opposition to an abundance mindset, and during this Full Moon, the idea that there isn't enough to go around needs to go.

You may not realize how this thought permeates your conscious mind until you tune into your self-talk. Do you experience the green eye of envy? Do you ever ask yourself why someone else gets to have what they have, and you feel passed up? These thoughts are the negative side of banter that can be surrendered to the universe and replaced with the idea that everyone has an equal opportunity to experience what completes their life.

The mutable zodiac signs are most likely to conquer this hill on Thursday and attract major luck and abundance in the process.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, during the Full Moon in your sign, you release parts of your identity that keep you from attracting what you want most in life. According to the Law of Attraction, like attracts like. So, if you want abundance, you can't believe in lack. Instead, you have to believe in yourself.

Sometimes you forget how awesome you are. And the Full Moon satisfies the areas of your heart where self-confidence is lacking. The Full Moon brings friends into your life who help reflect to you the best and highest qualities you possess. You understand that you have to make personal changes; everyone does. But the idea of the impossible will flee from your mind. Instead, you'll feel like you can accomplish any goal with time, effort, and support.

You're ready and eager to learn, and you will. You'll attract abundance and luck in unlimited proportions, and that's how great things work!

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, on Thursday, you draw into your life the perfect energy to be who you want to be. First, who makes you feel stuck? The Full Moon in Gemini on December 4 invites you to take inventory of the company you keep. Of course, you don't want to break up with someone you love or end a relationship with negative-thinking family members. But you can limit the influence of other people's words. You can let things go in one ear and out the other, choosing to be selective in your hearing.

Being selective about what you receive creates a positive effect in your quest to attract abundance and luck. It promotes harmony because you're not arguing or trying to get another person to think differently. Instead, you accept people for who they are. You allow them to choose their path, but not hinder yours. You also stand firm in your resolve to believe what you want to think. You decide to emulate higher vibrational energy. That is how your abundance and luck will come to you

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

On December 4, you attract praise and recognition in your career. But first, Virgo, you have to let go of the grind mentality that keeps you trapped in the belief that you have to earn abundance. Abundance and luck are gifts, often with a spiritual component. So, when you strive too hard, you lose sight of the journey and the goal: feeling like you have all you need in life — that your rewards are coming and that there is enough for all.

On Thursday, let go of inner struggle and know you can take a break. When you release the need to stay in grind mode perpetually, something incredible will happen. You get out of your own way to attract abundance and luck. You'll not only get what you want, but you'll have so much more: a realization that not every result depends on you.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you attract abundance and luck in the area of friendships on Thursday, but first, you have to let go of things that involve your home life. You may feel like you can't do a lot of what you want because of how your home looks or maybe you worry that people may judge your family or how you do things. But you want to socialize and have a social life at home, maybe with little parties.

The way to enjoy all the things that make you happy is to let go of fear of judgment and the anxious thoughts that come with it. You have to learn not to let your fear dictate your future, and to test the waters and adapt. You might enjoy having friends over to hang out, even if it's just for a board game night. Test the waters and see how abundant you feel in your house!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.