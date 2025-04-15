Your Love Horoscope Is Here For April 16 — You Can Finally Move Forward As Mercury Enters Aries

Our love horoscopes for April 16, 2025 focus on Mercury moving into Aries and how it affects each zodiac sign's communication in relationships. Mercury retrograde reentered Pisces on March 27, complicating love. This wasn’t a time to follow your heart, but reflect to understand your wants. Mercury stationed direct on April 7, clarifying the most complicated situations. Now, you can move ahead and take action.

Mercury governs communication within relationships. In Aries, assertiveness, confidence, and risk are required. You may see themes resurface from early March as Mercury retraces its steps; however, trust that this isn’t the past coming back to hinder progress, but your chance to make adjustments or changes. This will be important from April 16 to April 30, while Venus is in Aries, post retrograde. Watch your temper, and try to see all perspectives.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 16, 2025:

Aries

There is nothing for you to prove, sweet Aries. Mercury retrograde in Aries provided a deep time for reflection and healing as it moved through your zodiac sign. This brought up realizations and truths of how your partner sees your actions, which may have differed from your intent.

Yet, this time may also have brought up a need to feel like you must prove yourself to others. Whether it’s proving your deservingness of love, character or growth, you took on this energy in your exchanges with romantic interests.

However, as Mercury returns to Aries, this is your chance to reclaim your power and remember you have nothing to prove to anyone.

Taurus

Be bold in the pursuit of love, dear Taurus. Aries energy governs your house of intuition, dreams, and healing. These themes are always connected because you often must heal before being able to listen to and honor your intuition.

As Mercury returns to Aries, use this time to start practicing positive affirmations and listening to your inner wisdom. During this period, you may have to prioritize your dreams or desires, but it may also lead you to a divine soul connection.

Be bold, listen to your intuition, and trust that the universe is always guiding you.

Gemini

Refuse to accept half-hearted lovers, beautiful Gemini. Aries energy represents your house of relationships and social connections, like friends and family. With Mercury retrograde here, you took in a lot of noise involving others’ opinions and the truth of your relationship.

While you may have been thinking about just trying to make your relationship work no matter the cost, Mercury returning to arise may make you feel differently. Mercury in Aries doesn’t beat around the bush, so you may call out your partner or friends for their toxic or confusing behavior.

Be careful that you base your decisions on the truth. However, this is also your time to refuse to accept anything less than what you genuinely want.

Cancer

Be mindful of your expectations, dear Cancer. Mercury retrograde in Aries brought up the idea of how you define success in your romantic life.

This may have raised questions about a relationship and how flexible you are willing to be to make it work. While you must prioritize your needs, you also want to be mindful of your expectations.

Remember that you alone write the rules for your romantic life, so it doesn’t matter what others think or what milestones you reach. All that matters is if you are happy and feel fulfilled by your relationship and the person you are with.

Leo

Set sail for a beautiful new adventure, bold Leo. Aries energy represents themes surrounding luck and travel, so this past Mercury retrograde in Aries may have felt limiting.

During this time, you couldn’t move ahead or feel like you were living life on your terms, which is one of your requirements. However, now that Mercury is direct and reentering Aries, you should see a return of a romantic opportunity.

This may be with someone you newly met, or a past relationship you’ve taken your time with. Be sure you’re communicating in your connection, but let yourself finally trust that it’s time to start moving ahead.

Virgo

Intimacy requires an open mind, Virgo. Mercury retrograde in Aries brought up intimacy, finances, and personal growth themes. This was likely part of a challenging period as both Mercury and Venus shifted back into Pisces, the ruler of your house of relationships.

Now that the retrograde of both planets is in the past, and Mercury is returning to Aries, you will have a chance to make romantic improvements. Use this period to have important conversations as they will help you heal from recent challenges. However, be sure you have an open mind, knowing it is the pathway to true intimacy.

Libra

Stand up for what you deserve, Libra. Mercury in Aries asks you to adopt an assertive and confident approach in your relationship, which can differ from how you normally do.

During the retrograde of Mercury in Aries, you were invited to reflect on how you communicate and take up space in your connection.

As Mercury returns to Aries post retrograde, it’s time to take a stand for yourself, especially on any themes that arose during the early part of March. Don’t back down from advocating for yourself or calling your partner out.

This is a time for you to honor what you deserve and set a new precedent in your romantic life.

Scorpio

Be gentle on yourself, dear Scorpio. Mercury retrograde in Aries was a difficult period as it challenged your mental health and how you feel about yourself. Yet, any difficulty serves as a benefit if you can hold space for it.

You were invited to care for yourself, honor your boundaries, and become comfortable embracing change. As Mercury reenters Aries post retrograde, this is your chance to reclaim your power and attain clarity.

Be sure you’re not compromising your mental health to hang onto any relationship. The best indicator of a healthy relationship is that it will help to make you and your life better.

Sagittarius

Steady and slow, Sagittarius. You’ve become aware of some important changes you must make. Whether this means a break-up is in store, or you are planning a move, in your heart, you know what you want to do. However, you’ve also felt delays and setbacks in actually moving ahead.

All of that ends as Mercury reenters Aries, and you can start manifesting the joy and peace you desire. You may also be ready to commit to a new relationship or take that step toward commitment. Just continue to make steady progress as you continue to prioritize your happiness.

Capricorn

Healing does come in waves, Capricorn. Healing is a journey that once begun never truly ends. There will be pivotal moments, but it is a path that you will continue to walk in this life — one of these moments occurred while Mercury retrograde moved through Aries, the ruler of your home and family sector.

This brought up the need to reflect on how your childhood shaped your life and your ability to receive what you want. As Mercury reenters Aries, you will be moving into a space of healing conversations with your partner.

This will allow you to develop a deeper understanding of any issues so that you can continue to be open to receiving the love you’ve always wanted.

Aquarius

Honor your truth, Aquarius. Aries energy rules over your house of communication. In this place of your life, it helps you to honor your truth and be assertive in conversations.

As Mercury returns to Aries, you may find yourself rehashing a previous conversation or issue with your partner. This would have arisen at the beginning of March, and though matters appeared to have improved, you will be able to address the situation with greater clarity now.

Be sure you are honoring your truth and challenging yourself to express what feels hard to you. This will help to set your relationship up for positive future growth.

Pisces

Don’t waste your time worrying about the ones who couldn’t love you, sweet Pisces. The retrograde journey of Mercury in Aries was a time of healing for you. During this period, you could release the karmic hold of past relationships and understand that you no longer needed to carry their burden.

You found yourself feeling better about past break-ups and no longer replaying romantic situations from the past. Mercury reenters Aries, so you may have to assert your needs and what you deserve. This will prove the lessons you’ve recently moved through and help you learn how to move forward.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.