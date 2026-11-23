No matter how it may seem, you're surrounded by endless possibilities. The Gemini Full Moon on November 24 shows you just how true that is.

That doesn't mean you'll have dozens of admirers lining up at your door (though you totally could!). It just means that on Tuesday you have the chance to change your life and attract what you really want. But to do this, you need to put yourself out there in a real way. Step outside your comfort zone and don't be afraid to reimagine your best possible life. While some of us may literally have our pick of suitors with the Full Moon, it’s really about staying open to whatever happens in your love life.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, November 24, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t let the past stop you from seeing everything that is possible in your life right now, Aries. Challenge yourself to see a new truth.

Tuesday's Full Moon in Gemini shows you something or someone in a new light. This energy can help you better understand your relationship or even your own feelings. While it may challenge your past perspective, holding space for this new truth will ultimately transform your life.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love may be different from what you once thought, Taurus. But that doesn't mean it's worse.

Under the Gemini Full Moon on Tuesday, you're starting to feel your priorities shift. This affects how you once thought of love. But more than that, it shows you what and who you value most. Once you know that, life gets a lot easier.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is a deeply personal process, Gemini. The New Moon in your zodiac sign back in June marked the start of a new chapter. It invited you to embrace a feeling or truth you hadn’t yet explored.

But now it’s time to regroup. Make no mistake: this Full Moon is not an ending, but a chance to reflect on what you've learned. On Tuesday, use your newfound knowlege to make authentic and honest decisions in your romantic life.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is a Moon of illumination, Cancer. Your intuition and emotions are becoming crystal clear on Tuesday. But they may not reveal what you expect.

You probably don't want to venture into uncomfortable territory at the moment. Who can blame you? You've had enough of being uncomfortable. But the universe is not giving you a say in the matter. Trust that whatever comes up under this Full Moon is here for a divine reason.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The Gemini Full Moon on Tuesday reveals a world of possibilities, Leo. But that also means you're gonna have to make an important choice.

That’s the thing with Gemini: It may reveal multiple paths or options, but ultimately the choice of what to pursue will always be yours. You can’t be afraid to make a decision, or you'll just end up stuck where you are. Even if you choose the wrong path, you'll learn what you actually need (or definitely don't) from love.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is only the beginning, Virgo. It may feel like something is coming full circle with Tuesday's Full Moon in Gemini, but don’t see this as an ending. Sure, you’re wrapping up an important phase of learning what you want from life and love. But you're also starting the next one.

This last lunar cycle brought a turn of events that even you couldn’t have predicted, which only shows you that life can never be controlled. Hold space for what feels like it’s beginning around this time, and don’t shy away from speaking up about what you want.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You’re ready, sweet Libra. I know it probably doesn't feel like it. But do you ever really feel ready?

Whether you're starting a new relationship or an exciting chapter in your life, it’s easy to put off taking the first step. But on Tuesday, it's time. Luckily, the Full Moon in Gemini is giving you the confidence you need. You've got this.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There are endless possibilities, dearest Scorpio. Your life can look however you want it to. There are no set rules or parameters. While some things may take longer to come together, anything is possible.

Hold tight to this truth as the Full Moon in Gemini rises on Tuesday. It's time to embrace a new path. This may involve a relationship, or you finally realizing what you deserve from this life. Either way, you are being called to evolve to the next level.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Not all possibilities are equal, Sagittarius. This seems like an ongoing lesson for you. While there are endless possibilities when it comes to romance and lovers, that doesn’t mean they will lead to the same fate.

You never have any shortage of romantic options. What can you say? You're irresistible. But while this is often seen as a positive, it can also make you more flippant with your decisions. Be sure you’re aware of the weight of your choices on Tuesday, especially when it comes to picking someone to do life with.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself live outside the box, Capricorn. I know you love your structure and rules. But the Full Moon in Gemini is challenging you to try something new.

Tuesday's energy reminds you to prioritize what you need and want to feel your best. But it also reminds you there is more than one way to create that kind of life. Don't just follow the well-worn path you already know. On Tuesday, be willing to take a chance and venture into new territory, especially if it means finally having the space to dream.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Choose the love that brings multiple possibilities to your life, Aquarius. As much as you crave security, you also need to have a certain level of freedom and independence in your relationships. This involves the kind of connection you create, but also the person you fall in love with.

You don't need to sacrifice freedom for stability, as the two can coexist. And if Tuesday's Full Moon brings a pivotal romantic moment to your life, be sure you’re ready to seize it.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is the home you’ve always needed, dear Pisces. Gemini energy governs your home and closest relationships. Since June, you’ve been investing in this part of your life. On Tuesday, the Full Moon finally helps you see all you’ve manifested.

Not only will your house truly feel like the comforting home you’ve always needed, but your relationship is hitting an emotional milestone, too. Remember that this phase of your life is all about choosing what will keep growing.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.