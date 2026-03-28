Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Sunday, March 29: An Unconventional Choice Pays Off

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for Sunday, March 29, 2026. Asteroid Juno enters Aquarius, where it remains for most of 2026. Juno governs relationships and marriage. Where Juno is determines how you approach these themes within your own life. In Aquarius, this is a time to cast off any expectations for what a relationship should look like.

This transit brings an unconventional approach to romance, as you finally feel the freedom to choose what resonates with you. It also increases the chance of falling for someone you have a deep friendship with. Don’t be in a rush if you start to have feelings for someone. Remember, there aren’t any rules in love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 29, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on creating positive and nourishing friendships, Aries. With Juno moving into Aquarius, expect your next relationship to develop slowly.

Whether you already have special feelings for a friend, or you’ve yet to meet them, this person is important in your life in the year ahead. Give it time and don’t try to force anything.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

On Sunday, Juno in Aquarius ignites a desire to be with someone who genuinely makes your life better. This can lead to an attraction through the workplace or a cause that is meaningful to you.

Be sure that you’re focusing on what you truly need from a partner and not just how they look on paper.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let love surprise you, dearest Gemini. Aquarius energy governs your luck and long-distance travel. With Juno in this area of your life for most of 2026, you experience a deep desire to expand your horizons.

You may not have love or romance on your mind, but that doesn’t mean it won't find you. Your best chance at love comes through travel and new experiences.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Do what feels right, Cancer. You tend to be one of the most traditional signs in the zodiac. While this is part of who you are, on Sunday, you are encouraged to challenge your previous views of commitment and love.

With Juno moving into Aquarius on March 29, you are urged to focus on what actually feels right for you. Shed any preconceived notions about what your forever love should look like, so you can discover what is actually meant for you.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Keep an open heart, Leo. As Juno enters Aquarius on Sunday, it brings your attention to love and dating. This means that over the course of this year, you are guided to keep an open heart in all matters of love.

You may be attracted to someone you never expected, or throw away your previous rulebook for love. This can be a transformative and incredible time for romance, but you must make sure you’re open to what and who enters your life.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Commit to yourself, Virgo. Juno in Aquarius represents an era of personal commitment. This doesn’t mean that love isn’t in store for you, but only that it won’t be found through traditional avenues.

On March 29, rather than focusing your energy on a relationship or meeting someone new, shift the focus to yourself. By committing to yourself and what is in your best interest, you can cultivate the healthy and passionate connection you desire.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be careful with whom you commit, Libra. Juno in Aquarius increases the likelihood of commitment in the coming year. However, with Pluto also in Aquarius, and Saturn and Neptune in Aries, you must be careful who you commit to, and why.

This is a positive time for marriage as long as you are certain you are seeing and embracing the truth of a connection.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve a love that feels like home, Scorpio. Aquarius energy governs all matters related to romance and family. With Pluto also in this air sign, there is a strong desire for freedom. This doesn’t mean that you’re bound for separation. Rather, you’re encouraged to create space in your life for what you genuinely want.

On March 29, Juno in Aquarius brings changes to your living situation or an opportunity for new love. Just make sure you’re not taking the easy way and that you are truly honoring what you’ve always dreamed of.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Commit to growth, dear Sagittarius. You are ready to commit to someone special in your life. Yet, you must make sure that the choices you’re making now are truly different from your past patterns.

Juno in Aquarius helps you commit to your self-growth. Use this time for self-reflection and journaling. Trust that the love meant for you continues to encourage your person growth.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve a love that you never have to second-guess, Capricorn. On Sunday, Juno in Aquarius increases your need for a love that makes you feel secure.

While this includes your own process of healing any insecurities, it also helps you create a stable and loving relationship. Focus on the traits that truly matter during this time, versus the financial status of a prospective partner. Security is found within, not in what you have.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve a love that meets you where you are, Aquarius. As Juno shifts into your zodiac sign on March 29, you experience a deep and unshakable trust in yourself. This allows you to know who you should pursue.

Juno in Aquarius heightens your chance for marriage and commitment in the year ahead, but it’s also about no longer doubting yourself. You know when a connection feels right and when it doesn’t.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have always been meant for a divine love, Pisces. As one of the most spiritual signs of the zodiac, it’s no surprise that you want a forever love that truly feels sent by the universe. Juno in Aquarius helps you attract that kind of relationship into your life.

Aquarius rules over your spirituality, so the connections that come into your life this year are deep and meaningful. Believe in the kind of love you’ve always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.