Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 28, 2026. After three months of retrograde, asteroid Vesta goes direct in Aries on Saturday, helping you trust yourself enough to make a move.

To really love another, you need to trust yourself first. How else could you follow your heart or know that you deserve better? Vesta is helping you with this. Once you trust yourself, you can voice your needs and wants in a relationship. You'll have the confidence to know that no matter what anyone else thinks, you’re following the path you're meant to.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, November 28, 2026:

Aries

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You know what you need, Aries. It's time to go after it. You might still be a little hesitant to take action, but that should start to resolve in the next few weeks so you can end this year on a high note.

That little voice you hear is one that you’re meant to listen to. It's your intuition. Stop ignoring it! And remember, if you never change anything, then nothing actually changes. So, let November 28 be Day One of a new era.

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Taurus

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You can’t be afraid of your fate, Taurus. Instead of spending so much time living in fear of how the universe could change your life, start surrendering to it.

While this might mean learning to find balance within, it can be the start of an incredibly fulfilling new chapter. You just need to start listening to your intuition. It's leading you to your fate.

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Gemini

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Be direct, Gemini. Just say what you’re thinking or how you feel. There's no reason to beat around the truth or sugarcoat what's been on your mind.

On Saturday, asteroid Vesta goes direct in Aries, meaning you’ve got something big to share, and it’s time you actually do it. Don't be scared! Just speak your mind. You'll feel so free once you do.

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Cancer

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Be unapologetic, dearest Cancer. Aries energy isn’t about you falling all over yourself for love. Instead, it's about creating something tangible in your own life.

Letting yourself chase your dreams is an act of self-love, and one you so deserve. This might mean finding a career or purpose you genuinely love. Romance will always be there, but it's not your top priority on Saturday.

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Leo

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Aries represents luck and new beginnings. But with the ongoing stellium in this fire sign, and the heaviness of the retrogrades, you might have been wondering when the luck part would kick in.

Well, on Saturday, you get your answer, Leo. Venus stations direct in Aries, and it's the first planet to end its retrograde. In just a few weeks, everything will feel different, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need to take action. Recognize the shift in energy so you can manifest the new beginnings you truly want.

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Virgo

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You’re not meant to control everything, Virgo, though you may not even think of it as control. In your mind, you're just trying to take care of others, or help people who don’t know they need help. But when you start prioritizing other people and changing your own behavior, you’re actually trying to control the path life takes.

Still, no matter how hard you try, you won't be able to change the pace life is happening at right now. That doesn't mean you were wrong or that you have anything to apologize for, but you do need to let go.

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Libra

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Let yourself love again, Libra. With the stellium of planets in Aries, your love life has been through a lot. While you've learned some important lessons and grown as a person, it hasn’t exactly been the picture of romantic bliss.

This will start to change on Saturday, as asteroid Vesta stations direct. But this is only the beginning. Trust not just yourself, but love too. You can have everything you’ve ever wanted, but you need to let yourself take a chance.

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Scorpio

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Honor what you need, Scorpio. You're in the perfect place to change your life and relationships for the better. But to do that, you must trust that you know what you need.

Don’t let someone else make you question yourself or forget everything you’ve learned. While new love might be coming in, you also can’t be afraid to choose yourself. Following the path that calls to your soul will always lead to the love you’ve been dreaming of.

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Sagittarius

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Commitment may look different to you, Sagittarius. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find security or long-term growth in a relationship.

It’s no surprise that you're often one of the zodiac signs least likely to settle down. But with the collection of planets in Aries, commitment has been on your mind lately. Your romantic life is going through immense transformation in the coming months, but it’s all part of you finding the love that’s always been meant for you.

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Capricorn

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Don’t be afraid to take the lead, Capricorn. Aries energy targets your personal life. Not just matters of love, but family and home too. Admittedly, you don't always give this part of your life the attention it deserves. That changes on Saturday.

With Vesta stationing direct, you feel called to make changes in this area of your life. It’s important that you trust yourself and not be afraid to take the lead in this new chapter.

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Aquarius

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You aren’t meant to know until you finally do, Aquarius. While you may not have enjoyed this chapter of ambiguity, it's coming to an end. On Saturday, everything starts to feel clear.

With asteroid Vesta going direct, you, too, are gonna feel more directed in the coming weeks. This will help you make some important decisions about your life, which also includes matters of the heart. Just be sure you don’t let any fears of missing out stop you from going after what you really want.

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Pisces

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Knowing what you deserve changes everything, Pisces. Just when you thought you had passed a milestone in your self-worth, it seemed like you were back at square one. You're not, even if it feels like it. You're on the next step of your journey.

This is what you need to forever change your life. Knowing what you deserve changes everything, your love life included. But taking action on that is really what helps you attract all you’ve ever dreamed of. Don't underestimate yourself and all that is possible.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.