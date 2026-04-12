Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Monday, April 13: Be Careful With Your Heart Today

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for April 13, 2026. Mars conjuncts Neptune in Aries on Monday, helping you see the truth of a connection or the person you’re with.

Be careful with your heart and mindful of what is only an illusion. Make sure that any promises are grounded and that you’re not overlooking red flags in your relationship. Just because an illusion exists in your life does not mean that it can’t be resolved. You just need to be certain that what you’re investing in is real and not a dream or wishful thinking.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 13, 2026:

Aries

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Check in with yourself on Monday, Aries. With Mars and Neptune in your zodiac sign, you must make sure that what you’re investing your energy in is real. Neptune in Aries is responsible for a new phase of inner and spiritual growth. However, it can create illusions in romance.

Be sure that the connection in your life is actually going in the direction you think it is. Don't let blind hope lead you forward.

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Taurus

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April 13 is a day for dreams, Taurus. You don’t necessarily need to take action, although Mars may be trying to get you to. Instead, use the power of Neptune to focus on all that is possible.

Your dreams carry powerful messages. This is a day to rest and focus on going inward. Meditate or go for a walk in nature. If you are with someone special, then consider asking them to join you.

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Gemini

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Be careful with any decisions that you make, Gemini. The energy of Mars and Neptune in Aries signifies that someone in your life is consciously deceiving you. While you deserve the truth, you must give yourself time to process rather than acting from a place of anger.

Try to hold space for the truth that arises on Monday, or the information that you’re told. Give yourself time to figure out what you want to do with it, and be careful who you trust with your secrets.

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Cancer

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It’s safe to take action on your dreams, Cancer. On April 13, Mars and Neptune are bringing an immense amount of spiritual energy to your life. This helps you make any dream a reality.

While you must be certain that what you’re taking action on is real, you don’t have to fear illusions except for the ones that you tell yourself. Don’t talk yourself out of anything right now, especially love. Don’t let fear hold you back any longer.

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Leo

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You can think and plan to your heart's content, but eventually you’re going to need to try, Leo. Logical reflection is only one part of the process of growth.

With Neptune in Aries on Monday, there is something about your future that you’re not seeing clearly. Yet, it doesn’t serve you to wait to take action. Let yourself move forward, especially toward new beginnings, and trust that you can figure out anything as it arises.

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Virgo

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Your greatest power is your ability to choose, Virgo. Nothing is set in stone, nor is there anything that you must do. You have the power to choose what you want for yourself and how you are going to approach matters of the heart.

On Monday, remember that while your power rests within your ability to choose, that also applies to others as well. Let that special person make their own choices, as love feels sweeter that way.

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Libra

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It's all part of the divine plan, Libra. With Mars and Neptune in Aries on April 13, it’s understandable that you’d be questioning a lot. If you’re not, then you may be succumbing to a false sense of confidence in your relationship. This is why it’s important to go slow and to trust that whatever happens is part of the divine plan.

The current energy leads to incredible breakthroughs in your relationship, or the truth that you’ve been avoiding. Proceed cautiously.

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Scorpio

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You can’t ignore your needs, Scorpio. No matter how much you want to stick to a current plan, you can't ignore what you need from romance or from life. Use the energy on Monday to pay attention to what you’ve been avoiding or overlooking.

You need to focus on yourself before you’re in the place to make any big life decisions. Let yourself come to the truth naturally before it wrecks your hopes for the future.

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Sagittarius

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Be careful with your heart, Sagittarius. With Saturn in Aries through 2028, you are entering into or solidifying a long-term relationship. However, you also must be careful.

You may not be seeing the relationship or the person that you’re with clearly. On April 13, ground your relationship in what is real and be sure that you have reasons to hope beyond just wanting it to work out.

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Capricorn

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Let yourself believe in love, Capricorn. Mars and Neptune unite in Aries on Monday, drawing your focus toward home and the love that you have there. This energy helps you romanticize life with your current partner or for yourself if you’re single.

You may be called to take action in remodeling projects or to relocate. Yet, Mars and Neptune also help bring a new sense of meaning into your relationship. This feels like the kind of love you’ve always wanted.

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Aquarius

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Practice mindfulness in all that you say, Aquarius. Aries energy affects what you say and how you understand situations and people around you.

While this helps you become assertive and confident, you must make sure you’re seeing the full story before choosing sides or making any decisions. Try to slow down and look at the situation fully before speaking your mind.

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Pisces

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Let yourself manifest all you desire, Pisces. The energy of Aries helps you understand what you truly deserve from the universe and from love. As Mars and Neptune meet in this fire sign on Monday, a rapid succession of manifestations occurs.

This calls you to action in a way that you have been too afraid of in the past. Whether it’s in romance or toward a new dream, this energy is all about manifesting what you’ve always desired. Expect some new surprises along the way.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.