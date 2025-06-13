This Isn’t The Weekend To Make Any Major Decisions, According To Astrologers

Life's been chaotic for many of the zodiac signs, and right now, they might feel tempted to take action and make drastic changes. But according to astrologer Cody Springer, the astrology of June 13 - 15, 2025 reveals this isn't the weekend to make any major decisions.

Sure, people might feel tempted to break up with their partner or quit their job, but there's a time and place for these things — and it isn't now. Even though Jupiter is now in Cancer, which Springer called "one of the best transits of 2025," he explained that there is some challenging energy over the weekend, making things more complex. People may become emotionally vulnerable and tense for the next few days.

It's much better to process everything than make any impulsive decisions during the weekend of June 13 - 15, 2025.

According to Springer, this weekend, "Mercury in Cancer is going to form two squares to both Saturn and Neptune in Aries, basically creating a very tense, complex, and energetic landscape."

As our rose-colored glasses are ripped off, concerning realities become clear. However, we may still not see things as they are, this time viewing things from a more pessimistic angle than what is necessarily true. And instead of remaining calm and logical, "with Mercury in Cancer, our thoughts and words become emotionally guided, often amplified by how we're feeling in that moment," explained Springer.

This might be frustrating, as intense conversations and moments of true vulnerability might not necessarily be received well this weekend.

"We're also gonna be feeling a little bit too hypersensitive during this time frame," Springer said. "It could be that someone says something and normally you'd laugh, but under this alignment you're gonna start crying or you're gonna get really angry and cuss them out."

Mercury is the planet of communication and decision-making, and Cancer is known to be sentimental and emotional. So it's no wonder people will be more likely to go off the rails this weekend. But unfortunately, that's not all that's happening during this chaotic time.

Mercury's square to Neptune in Aries adds a layer of confusion, fog, and delusion to everything

This means that current perceptions might be clouded based on hopes and dreams, causing a ton of misunderstandings.

"So, if you are even feeling the slightest bit annoyed, I wouldn't even try to have a heavy conversation or intense conversation," Springer warned.

It might sound counterproductive, but it's much better to isolate until those intense feelings calm down. With that being said, it sounds like this period will be terrible as arguments and stagnation slowly begin to pile up. But in a separate video, Springer explained, "this is not a moment to be sad, it's a moment to reflect on what we want to pursue moving forward."

Mars in Leo is also square Uranus in Taurus, a volatile energy that can be accident-prone.

According to professionally trained Intuitive Guide and Astrologer Alexander Kriech, since Mars is the planet of passion and war and Uranus the planet of disruption and rebellion, "this is a powder keg aspect" that further fuels our emotions.

"It's giving very explosive, volatile energy," Kriech explained.

Kriech noted that this may not necessarily be all bad, as we'll be more likely to stand up for ourselves. This energy "can help you break through personal limitations," however, he warned that things can also easily "get out of hand."

"Just be aware of your surroundings," Kriech said.

Though the weekend may be uncomfortable, all of this will lead people to have the courage to go after what they want.

We're still under the energy of the Full Moon in Sagittarius earlier this week, which was ruled by Jupiter in Cancer.

"Sagittarius is adventurous, but Cancer is nostalgic," Springer explained. "So, with this Full Moon in Sagittarius being ruled by Jupiter over in Cancer, all of the adventures of our past are gonna come rushing back, and we're basically going to feel a little overwhelmed with feelings of remembrance and freedom."

On top of that, Sagittarius is known to be the sign of luck and prosperity, so if people truly want to thrive, the best thing isn't to take action, it's to reflect and look inwards. What were those childhood aspirations? Have they been completed? What more can people do? All of these questions, if asked and answered, will give people the hope to move forward in a brighter direction once the weekend of June 13 - 15 is over.

