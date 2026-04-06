The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, April 7 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for April 7, 2026. The Sun is in Aries and the Moon is in Sagittarius on Tuesday. The collective tarot card is the Two of Pentacles.

Today's theme is self-control. It's not always easy to have, but when the Sun is in Aries, self-preservation motivates you to reach new levels of personal management. The Moon in free-willed Sagittarius invokes openness to feedback for emotional maturity. Because let's face it. Life can feel chaotic at times, but you are the one who decides how to manage it when things spiral out of control.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Four of Wands, reversed

Aries, the Four of Wands, reversed, indicates that on April 7, life isn't as stable as you'd like it to be. The world is changing, and what you depend on feels a bit unsteady. You dislike that and will do whatever it takes to change it.

The first step is to monitor your inner emotional landscape. When you control how you feel within, you can work on improving what you need to from without.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Pentacles, reversed

Today's tarot card, the King of Pentacles, reversed, highlights financial instability. As a money sign, you are eager to maintain economic control over your life, and on April 7, you do what you can to save and cut back on costs that drain your resources.

The changes you need to get things back in order begin with you. Self-control is the first step toward tightening your budget. Managing problems can be slightly scary, but once you move in the right direction, confidence returns.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Death, reversed

On April 7, things progress once again. The reversed Death tarot card symbolizes resistance to change. However, you're aware of how this impacts your life, and choose to do the right thing regardless.

You know what needs to end and why. Despite feeling like you're stuck, you work toward a resolution. The cycle breaks due to your grit and diligence.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Wands

Cancer, the Eight of Wands tarot card, represents rapid movement, so when life feels busy, you're aware of it and take action.

On April 7, things move fast in a particular direction. You'll struggle to keep up, but mental clarity helps you to avoid acting impulsively. Instead, you pace yourself and create a center of calm in the madness.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Wands

People can be competitive, but you love to show how well you shine. Leo, your daily tarot card, the Five of Wands, reveals how conflict, in any form, only makes you stronger. You can tell when it's right to step up and show your true power.

On April 7, you decide when or why a challenge has earned your energy, and when to let others win.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Cups

Virgo, on April 7, your tarot card, the King of Cups, features emotional mastery. Virgo, if there is a sign that can control how they respond to stress or tension, it's you.

You have learned from observing others what mistakes to avoid and how to make better decisions. You put this insight to good use today.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: The Hanged Man, reversed

Libra, you're resistant to change, and the Hanged Man, reversed, speaks to you about holding on to situations that demand revision.

On April 7, you have to ask yourself what you fear about change and what you need to adopt a new mindset. Whenever you have to face a particular transition in life, it can be as simple as breaking a routine or seeing things from a different point of view. The point is to consider options and to think outside the box

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hierophant, reversed

The Hierophant, reversed tarot card, is about rules that need to be broken and deciding that you will be the first to end a toxic cycle.

Scorpio, on April 7, you decide that just because everyone else does things a certain way doesn't mean you have to. You are free to make your own choices in life, even if you have to go it alone.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun

Sagittarius, your optimistic mindset works nicely with today's Sun tarot card. In fact, April 7 becomes a day when you're full of life and energy.

Vitality is yours to grasp, and the spirit of joy that you experience is powerful. You're expressive and channel your energy beautifully.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: The High Priestess, reversed

Pay attention to how you feel, Capricorn. The High Priestess, reversed, is about blocked intuition, which implies it's going to be tougher to hear your inner voice.

Instead of trying to pretend you know something, admit when you're unsure. A little honesty goes a long way in addressing the problems that arise from confusion on April 7.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Pentacles

Control isn't everything, but as the Four of Pentacles implies, you may try to hold on to it anyway.

Tap into your open-mindedness to avoid stifling your personal growth by holding on to false beliefs that keep you stuck.

On April 7, you want to protect yourself from unnecessary change, but you see all progress as a threat to your future. Today, you discover the difference.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: King of Swords

Life is changing quickly, and with it comes a need to decide how to respond.

On April 7, your daily tarot card, the King of Swords, is a reminder of the power found in mental discipline. Pick what you need to do, rooting yourself in logic, moving beyond emotion alone.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.