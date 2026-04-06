Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of April 6 - 12, 2026

After the week of April 6 to 12, 2026, life is getting much better for three zodiac signs. There is strong Aries energy this week, as a stellium is building in this fire sign.

On Thursday, March 9, Mars enters Aries, where it remains until May 18. This is an extremely powerful transit because Mars is at home in this sign. During this time, we are interested in furthering our own interests. We evaluate what we want and then go after it, no matter what it is. This transit increases our drive and confidence, helping us try new things and achieve our goals.

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At the end of the week, Mars forms a conjunction with Neptune. These planets don’t gel well together, so this is a tiring and confusing transit. Don’t believe anything that seems too good to be true because it probably is.

1. Cancer

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Mars-Neptune aspects create confusion and blur lines, so it is important to be clear in your actions and communication. Be careful to avoid excessive mood swings and impulsive or poorly thought-out decisions. This is especially important at work, as this week, you face the struggles in your career that could affect your reputation or outlook.

Consider setting stronger boundaries with those you work with. This alignment doesn't just affect you, so you may be dealing with someone who is not clear. Be strategic with work and all communications this week and take some time to prioritize self-care. You may also need more rest than usual to navigate the week ahead.

2. Aries

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With Mars beginning its transit through your sign, you are eager to get things done. If you hit a brick wall, don’t be too ego-driven or proud to ask for the support you need from those you trust. Your actions or communication may be unclear to others, so clarity is important. Be careful about making decisions concerning long-term goals

You may experience some relationship issues this week due to ego or impulsiveness. If you are not careful, this could lead to more significant misunderstandings or breaks in relationships. The latter part of the week is especially tiring, so prioritize self-care and extra rest to get through the week unscathed.

3. Libra

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You are still feeling the powerful energy of the Full Moon in your sign last week. Now, with the Mars-Neptune conjunction, expect to experience stress and confusion, particularly in a romantic relationship. Be mindful of your communication, as the potential for misunderstandings is high. Patience is the key to navigating the week ahead.

Mars in Aries brings argumentativeness and disharmony in your relationships. If you need to enforce some personal boundaries, do so. You also have to express your needs, be careful not to burn bridges you later want to walk across. Don't let your temper flare up. If you practice patience and compassion, you can make it through this week and see your life get so much better.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.