Everything Finally Falls Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs After April 7, 2026

After April 7, 2026, everything is finally falling into place for three zodiac signs. Everything is going to be OK, and we know this because we are going to make it so.

The Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius brings a burst of positive energy, showing us that not everything is as bad as we think. Even though things haven't been totally wonderful, there's always time to turn it around. That's exactly what we're going to do.

Advertisement

It's already April, and it feels as though the year is zipping by way too quickly. Still, we have ourselves to show as evidence that things really can turn around. We are still here, alive, well, and thriving. Everything is going to be just fine.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sometimes, all you really need is a moment when confidence takes over and then, BAM! You're back on track. That's how it goes with you, Aries. You just need a little something, and then everything falls into place.

Truly, there's nothing like a little Sagittarius energy to get you feeling right again. You've always been like this. The smallest glimmer of hope opens up your world to possibilities and happiness. Thankfully, the Sagittarius Moon brings more than a little optimism.

On April 7, you don't feel like indulging any further into feelings of negativity. You've had enough, and you've done your time. Now you want to think positively and taste the air of freedom. It's all good in your world, so live it up!

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius on April 7, you get a sign from the universe that tells you that the dark days are on the wane. It promises that a period of hope and love is finally making a comeback.

If there's one thing that always does the trick for you, it's seeing people smile and laugh. It's contagious for you, Leo, and you adore finding yourself amidst people who are happy and want to share that happiness.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, you find yourself in one such position, and it's just the thing to kick you into a new way of thinking. You feel positive and hopeful. Everything is falling into place, and nothing is going to get you down now.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You experience something on April 7 that lets you know that you are safe. It also shows you that everything in your world is in the process of getting better.

So, there's nothing to worry about, despite the negativity in the world around you. During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, you choose to walk away from feelings of desperation and bleakness. You want a happy life, and so you go with that idea.

In this way, you begin the creation of a better existence, where you know with certainty that everything is going to be OK. You are the creator of your own happiness, Pisces, and now that you know it, you're working hard to keep it going.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.