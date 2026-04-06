Financial Hardships Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 7, 2026

On April 7, 2026, financial hardships start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. This doesn't happen out of thin air, but because we make the effort to get past what drags us down.

We've experienced financial hardships over the past few months, and we are quite tired of it. The good thing is that we're smart, and we thought things out. We refuse to be taken down. We are calling it quits on the hardships right now.

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These astrological signs are coming to their senses on Tuesday, as Pluto direct takes over and sets our minds at ease. Change is needed, and now, we are not afraid to put that into motion. We're ready and willing to do what it takes to leave these financial hardships in the past where they belong.

1. Taurus

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You get clarity of thought on April 7, Taurus. You've been overthinking everything, and rightly so. It's hard not to let one's mind go wild these days, but getting back on track is the real trick. Thankfully, it seems that Pluto is here to help you make sense of things. Being lost in confusion doesn't work well for you or your finances, so you whip it into shape.

You stop worrying and overanalyzing everything. Pluto brings the clarity you've needed, and you get to see tangible things like your bank account respond. You've done something right, and it's showing up as financial relief. Good job!

2. Virgo

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Financial stress is starting to come to an end on Tuesday, Virgo. This is mainly because you did the right thing by yourself, and you stopped overly worrying about it. That's right. While it sounds counterintuitive, so much gets better when you don't overthink it. Pluto means big change, and while your mind has been on your finances, the change that's really needed is in your own mind.

You put too much into negative thinking. Changing your mindset brings you great joy. While at first you might sneer at the idea, the truth is that you know how good it feels when you finally release your hold on negative thinking. Not only are the rewards mentally gratifying, but they're financial as well. Positive thinking to the rescue!

3. Scorpio

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During Pluto direct, your finances start looking a whole lot better. You see a debt lifted or an increase in your income, and it feels so good. Not to mention, this also gets you into the mindset that nothing lasts forever, even financial hardships that feel eternal. You did it, Scorpio. You finally got over the hump, and now what's left is for you to become more productive and creative.

There's always a brand new day, and you're getting to experience one right now. Don't waste it. You've got that Pluto energy to push you towards financial success. The hardships that once were are now almost completely gone. You can do this! Just stay the course and keep on keeping on.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.