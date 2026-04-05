The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For April 6 - 12 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your weekly tarot horoscope for April 6 - 12, 2026, is finally here, and you will not believe how well-aligned the cards are with the astrological energy of the week. It's so exact that this message is not only made for us, but destined to find us right now. Three cards came out to match this week's astrological shifts.

The Four of Pentacles, symbolizing mindful reflection, perfectly matches the waning gibbous moon from the April 6 to 9, which is all about gratitude gained by introspection. The World card in reverse indicates that something is unfinished, and we want closure that seems to be taking its precious time. While this card embodies all four elements in alignment with the angel number 4, its meaning coincides with the third-quarter moon in Capricorn on the April 10, encouraging us to let something go. The Knight of Swords in reverse further supports the fact that we are over it and ready to move on, but that's not all this closing card represents. Not only does our hastiness to move mirror the impulsive energy we will feel once Mars shifts into Aries on the April 9, but the Aquarius energy of the card matches the waning crescent moon in that same sign at the end of the week on the 12th. All things considered, this week is one for the books!

Weekly tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign from April 6 - 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot cards for Aries: The Hanged Man & The Star reversed

With these two cards as your tarot horoscope, you're experiencing a bit of a challenge this week, Aries. On the upside, you're gaining clarity. On the downside, it won't exactly be what you want to hear.

Everything comes to a head during Angel Number Day 4/8, when balance is universally restored. The Hanged Man is calling you to see a situation in a different light, as the Star in reverse warns that something you thought you were destined for is actually someone else's blessing.

Don't get discouraged. You have your own blessing coming in as a result. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: 2 of Cups

Taurus, thanks to the 2 of Cups showing up as your tarot card for this week, you have reason to celebrate. A long-awaited partnership or union is finally coming together. Yay!

Love is all around, and fate brought you together. Especially on the 6th and 7th, when the waning gibbous moon in Sagittarius makes you feel even more grateful for fated moments.

After Tuesday, whatever doubts you had before will no longer be a concern. You will know for certain that this is not only meant to be, but it is meant to be for you.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Lovers

I love that your energy came out for your weekly tarot horoscope, as The Lovers card represents Gemini energy! This means you are destined to meet your match this week.

Whether in love or career, there is somebody for everybody. And thanks to the waning gibbous moon in Sagittarius on Monday and Tuesday, you start the week meeting the person who matches your energy.

For too long, you've been made to believe you were asking for too much, but now you know that you were just asking the wrong person or people. Congratulations!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: 7 of Swords

There is no need to mince words with this card showing up for you, Cancer. Your weekly tarot horoscope is clear: Trust your instincts, no matter what.

This energy is well-aligned with two astrological events this week. First, the waning gibbous moon's travel from Sagittarius to Capricorn on the 8th gives you reason to be grateful for the heads-up you were blessed with. Second, the 8th is Angel Number Day 4/8, which promises a hearty serving of karma that is consistent with whatever dish you've served.

If it feels right and matches your energy, you know to stick around. If it's not for you, you already know it isn't, so there will be no cause for concern.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot cards for Leo: The Tower reversed & Knight of Pentacles

Leo, you are on the verge of a personal transformation. Let me be clear: You knew this was coming, so it's not a surprise to you. But you are walking into this week fearful of what's ahead. Why? I'll tell you why.

Because of the karmic energy associated with Angel Number Day 4/8, you know that the upcoming change is an exemplary day of balancing the scales.

Here is something to put your mind at ease, something promised by the Knight of Pentacles. You are divinely protected. And again, because you know what you put out into the world, you know what is coming back to you tenfold.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Cups

Have you been paying attention, Virgo? Because the Page of Cups is trying to tell you something. You are already in tune and susceptible to your environment. But this week, your intuition is in overdrive.

This is not the time to ignore the signs or divinely guided messages. There is a reason for them. Not to mention, the doors to creative opportunities are opening for you, especially on Angel Number Day 4/8. While you're gifted with steadiness that is the equivalent of the energy you've invested, the waning gibbous moon dancing through Sagittarius and Capricorn that day reminds you that you knew this was coming. It won't make you any less excited, though, so enjoy!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot cards for Libra: 8 of Pentacles & Knight of Pentacles

Let's start here, Libra. Having these two pentacle cards as your weekly tarot horoscope blesses you with a lot of protection and stability this week. Furthermore, you're being granted the space you desire to do what you need to do.

Thanks to the waning crescent moon sitting in Aquarius for two days, Saturday and Sunday, you know it's okay for you to be true to yourself and what you believe.

This weekend, you're ready to surrender to those thoughts and your inner truth. And you won't feel like you owe anyone an explanation, either. But you may still take the risk of doing so if you think it will make you feel better.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Moon reversed

Scorpio, the Moon popping out in reverse indicates that you've been holding back. What else is new? You prefer to keep things to yourself, especially if it's important to you. But this week, doing so gives you a headache. Release it!

The third-quarter moon in Capricorn on the 10th will turn up the heat, making you feel more pressure to let it go. Do you need to forgive someone so you can let go of resentment? Do you need to say what's on your mind so it stops clouding your judgment or blocking your heart like a clogged artery?

Do what you need to do. Whatever you've been avoiding, it's not worth making yourself sick.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Wands reversed

On one hand, having a card with your energy as your weekly tarot horoscope is a beautiful sign, Sagittarius. On the other hand, the King of Wands coming out in reverse symbolizes that you will be frustrated with how things are moving this week. Or should I say, how things are not moving?

This antsy feeling is brought to you by Mars moving into Aries. Why is that a problem? It doesn't happen until Thursday the 9th. So, from Monday the 6th to Wednesday the 8th, while Mars is still in Pisces, you will be asked to wait before making a move on the new thing you are so anxious to start.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot cards for Capricorn: Knight of Pentacles, 10 of Pentacles, & 10 of Swords

Capricorn, with these three cards as your weekly tarot horoscope, you are in for an epic week! One that you will never forget, as things will never be the same after this.

Divine protection. Good fortune. Financial security. Long-term success. All this can and will be yours! There is a catch, though. For something new to come in, something old has to go, but you already saw this coming.

While the waning gibbous moon that passes through Sagittarius and Capricorn on Wednesday will make you grateful to be prepared for this move, Friday's third-quarter moon in Capricorn immediately following Mars's shift into Aries on Thursday will call for you to take the action needed to release what's necessary for your success.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Swords

According to the Page of Swords, this is a week that you're full of new ideas, Aquarius. That's not abnormal for you. But your willingness to share and who you choose to share with will be quite surprising.

The waning crescent moon in your sign on the 11th and 12th has you feeling comfortable enough to be your truest self. You will see no reason to hold back what's on your mind or in your dreams, finally surrendering to the William Shakespeare theory: "To thine ownself, be true."

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot cards for Pisces: The Hermit reversed & The Hanged Man

With these two cards as your tarot horoscope, not only is your energy out here (Pisces), but your opposite sign's energy (Virgo) is as well. Let me explain why this matters.

True, the Hermit in reverse means you will be more withdrawn this week. But in combination with The Hanged Man, you're tapping into yourself, harnessing your energy for better usage.

And you won't need to wait long. The waning gibbous moon phase, which encourages introspection, goes through Sagittarius and Capricorn between the 6th and the 9th.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.