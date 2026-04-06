4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, April 7

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on April 7, 2026, when Mars enters a critical degree while in Pisces.

Mars in water is steamy, and at a critical degree in Pisces, it can feel downright volatile. Yet, this intense energy is what we're working with right now, and it will only continue until Mars enters Aries on the 9th. Mars is about motivation and determination with fire and drive. Right now, it's way over its head in water, and to make anything happen, it has to work twice as hard.

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You have to work harder, too, if you want to draw something into your life. Pushing yourself can produce angry tears, in which frustration and a desire for change coalesce into pure action. These astrological signs manage the emotional overload by grounding themselves, but only after processing your emotions.

1. Aquarius

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Money is something you really want in life, and on April 7, you'll feel conflicted when you don't have it. You'll navigate rough emotions that involve comparison and fear. You'll feel the sting of frustration, but afterward, something is born inside of your soul.

You come to grips with the fact that if something is going to happen, it will happen because you willed it to be so. Emotions help you to manifest what you want. So, why not use the intensity of your feelings to your advantage? Journal your desires with all the rage and want that you can muster. Put thoughts, feelings and dreams on paper and wait to see what happens.

2. Capricorn

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On April 7, you hear something from the universe that stops you dead in your tracks. It's a voice that cuts straight to your heart and inspires conviction. You know there are things you need to do, but lately you don't want to commit to them. The little voice of reason echoes through your soul like a parent addressing a child to clean up their bedroom.

Capricorn, you know that it's up to you to do the right thing, and a part of you didn't want to. Today, that emotional resistance changes because to live the life you want to live, you know you have to own up and get things done.

3. Sagittarius

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Sagittarius, few things motivate you more than your family, and particularly your parents. On April 7, you decide to do something that honors your loved ones, and it involves growing your wealth in a way that proves they did a good job.

No matter where you come from, you work hard to succeed in life. Today, you return the favor. You're the type of person who wants to do the right thing, no matter what. Pride wells up inside of you, and it creates happy tears.

4. Libra

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You're aiming for good health and wellness. You know that in order to be your best self, you need to take care of the body you've been given. Ordinarily, you live life according to how you feel, but today requires self-discipline and compromise.

Mars motivates you to level up, even when you feel like it's hard or that you're breaking inside. Compromise matters on April 7, and your body responds well to structure. It can be difficult to pace yourself, but you find a way to do it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.