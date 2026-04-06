Mars Enters Aries This Week — How This Powerful Energy Shift Affects Your Zodiac Sign From April 6 - 12

There’s a powerful energy shift happening this week as Mars, the planet of ambition and drive, enters Aries. It affects each zodiac sign differently from April 6 to 12, 2026.

The week begins with the Sagittarius Moon, which helps us get back on track after the Full Moon in Libra last week. Then, on April 8, the Capricorn Moon shows us that we are the bosses of our own destiny. This is not a period to doubt ourselves.

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Mars enters Aries on April 9, bringing action and creativity with it. However, we can expect Mars and Saturn to clash in the next several weeks. The Aquarius Moon on Friday, April 10, makes it easier to dream again. We have to keep fighting and believing in ourselves as we continue to transform.

Aries

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This is your season, Aries, and reaching for the stars enables you to see your potential for growth. While you can expect to face challenges over the next month, the transits this week remind you to stay optimistic and grounded.

Make the plans you need during the Capricorn lunation and find support during the Aquarius transit. Plant those seeds now that Mars is in your sign. This is your chance to establish the necessary routines so that you aren't overwhelmed later on.

Taurus

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Mars in Aries shows you how to face your emotions, while the Sagittarius Moon teaches you how to find your power. This week shows you what you can create and build as long as you do not lose sight of your goals.

The Moon in Capricorn helps you establish new ideas and to edit to your heart’s desire. Aries energy shows you that mistakes are fine as long as you learn from them.

Gemini

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During this week, you discover your muses as Mars joins Saturn and the Sun in Aries. If you want to complete an ongoing project, these planets provide you with the perfect boost to do so.

The Moon in Sagittarius encourages you to meet some new people this week. When the Moon is in Capricorn midweek, you can learn a lot from them as well.

Cancer

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This week, with Mars now in Aries, you are showing others your gifts. Yet this is not the only planet entering this fire sign. A stellium is building in Aries, which may bring some frustration.

Nevertheless, you must practice patience this week, especially in your career. Take it easy and choose your battles wisely.

Leo

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Mars is entering Aries this week, which is an illuminating experience for you. With the Moon in Sagittarius, prepare to have more energy.

You may find yourself falling in love with an artistic project you have poured your heart into. Aries season brings tests, but you know how to manage anything thrown your way. Confidence is key this week.

Virgo

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Unlocking stories from the past is possible during the Sagittarius Moon. Consider digging into your family history. When the Moon is in Capricorn, you want to start a home improvement project since you have the energy to tackle your to-do list.

Time management is important during the Aquarius Moon at the end of the week. Thankfully, this Aries season is showing you how to stop procrastinating and work more efficiently without feeling stressed.

Libra

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For you, Libra, love is an ongoing theme during this Aries season, and this week emphasizes that. This is the time to understand the relationship dynamics you currently have, as well as those from the past.

If you are in a relationship, the Capricorn and Aquarius Moons show you a lot about what you want moving forward. Understanding the value of friendships is also important.

Scorpio

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During the next several weeks, expect to face tests and obstacles. Thankfully, the Sagittarius Moon is here to help you prepare. If you prefer to work alone, the Capricorn Moon shows you that having friends you trust is essential during this time.

Confide in the people who have shown up for you and learn to listen to them as well. The Aquarius Moon at the end of the week makes it easier for you to connect with your emotions.

Sagittarius

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Your value system comes into play during this week as you discover what you want within your relationships or professional goals. Fight for what you want, and don't settle for less.

Saturn may not be comfortable in Aries, but as a fire sign, you benefit from this transit. Still, you must learn how to direct your attention towards what you want. This is a time for you to unlock your inner power.

Capricorn

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You are learning a lot about yourself this week, Capricorn. The Sagittarius Moon makes you pensive and has you reliving the past. However, once the Moon is in your sign, you can take a more proactive approach to move ahead.

Initiate new projects and focus on expanding your skillset. This Aries season has you eyeing the biggest prize, and with Saturn in this sign, you are learning how to be more patient with your process.

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Aquarius

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This week, you are motivated to refine your plans. This is your chance to fine-tune anything you started a few months ago, as you now have a lot more clarity and confidence.

There is also positive energy from the Venus in Taurus transit, making it easier to tend to your projects. Support comes from home as well as guidance from elders.

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Pisces

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Understanding your role in the world is a part of this week’s powerful energy, Pisces. The Sagittarius Moon has all eyes on you. Avoid conflicts and be the mature one during this Aries season.

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Prepare for tensions to be at an all-time high for the next several weeks. Still, the Capricorn Moon allows you to feel empowered, while the Aquarius energy helps you make a plan to achieve your goals.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.