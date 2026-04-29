The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, April 30 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot card for Thursday, April 30, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Libra, entering Scorpio. Today's collective tarot card is Death. The Death tarot card is about endings. Whenever you have a situation or relationship come to a close, you are also on the verge of a fresh start; you're on the verge of something new. The Sun and Moon in fixed sign energy remind you that life's changes provide you with options. Don't give up on yourself. This is the time to keep going. Beautiful things are ahead.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 30, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Death

Aries, don't worry about changes that feel awkward or out of your control. On April 30, the end of the month brings you a sign of promise. The Death tarot card reminds you that all you need is a situation to naturally, without any manipulation on your part, come to an end.

Seeing a door close gives you permission to pursue other things you want in your life. When this happens, don't hesitate. When you get the go-ahead from the universe, run forth!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: The Tower

The Tower tarot card on April 30 is about sudden trouble, but this can be a short-lived moment in time meant to capture your attention. Taurus, be open-minded and curious.

Don't let yourself get stuck in old, outdated thinking or presuming that things have to return to the way they were. You may be at a unique place that allows you to change what you dislike. Disruption is the perfect time to insert a new status quo.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords highlights a truly emotional time that has been burdensome to you on many levels. Yet, today's tarotscope for Thursday reveals a turnaround at the bend.

The end of April brings promise for a brighter tomorrow. With the Moon entering Scorpio and a Full Moon tomorrow, you have a chance to walk away from anything that's holding you back from your happiness.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Cups

Trusting your feelings can be a challenge, Cancer. The Eight of Cups encourages you to listen to your heart and affirm what you already know. Things start to lean toward choosing activities that support your overall wellness.

The Moon shifting from Libra to Scorpio encourages you to do things that make you feel good. It all starts with a small decision to put your needs first, and today, even when it's tough, try it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Judgment

Your history and your family dynamics are a foundational part of who you are, but Leo, you don't always see how much so until you need to make a decision.

On April 30, the Judgment tarot card signifies mental clarity and the ability you possess to do what's best for you. This is an opportunity to focus on your core values and be aware of what's natural in your behavior and thinking.

Challenge what feels foreign, and question what's familiar to perceive what is ultimately right for you at this time.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hanged Man

The Scorpio Moon activates your sector of communication, and today you could be listening to your higher power in a deeply spiritual way.

On April 30, the Hanged Man tarot card indicates an opportunity to let go and release what doesn't make sense right now. Take everything under evaluation and really mull over it to ensure that your actions, decisions, and words are aligned. If not, think about what you'll do to change it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Pentacles

An end to your financial troubles is on the horizon. The Moon entering Scorpio activates your money sector on April 30. The Sun in Taurus keeps your shared resource sector alive, where you are more likely to receive financial gifts from others.

The Five of Pentacles talks about economic problems that have caused you to worry lately. Things are in motion now, Libra, and your part is to keep progressing forward, doing the work that creates the results you hope for.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Swords

The universe shines a spotlight on you, Scorpio. As the Moon enters your sign, you are ready to focus on your personal ambitions. Starting on April 30, the last day of the month sets the tone for growth, maturity, and intention setting.

The Seven of Swords tarot card features respect for your peace, as it encourages you to avoid conflict. When you perceive a strain coming, you can take steps to avoid it. Be a forward thinker, and make space to push yourself to try new things, starting in May, since the Full Moon in your sign launches the month.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Cups

The Moon entering Scorpio marks the end of an emotional time of life, and this can mean a significant change in your thinking. On April 30, the Four of Cups represents detachment from what you can't control and also what you can.

On an emotional level, it's good not to let your feelings manipulate you into thinking you can't do without a certain thing in your life. Today, realize that you can endure change that requires you to see your identity as separate from what you own.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Wheel of Fortune

Full Moons mark fated events, and on April 30, you see themes arrive in your life that involve your career and profession. The Wheel of Fortune tarot card invites you to pay attention to miraculous signs and moments of luck.

They may not appear in forms you expect. Still, stay aware of what could be taking place and unfolding so you can step into a new life chapter, at the peak of Taurus season over the next two weeks.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Devil, reversed

When you're first learning something new, it's normal to depend on a little crutch to help you gain your bearings. On April 30, The Devil, reversed, invites you to explore if the things you depend on are becoming vices that stop you from feeling the weight of your strength or keep you from discovering your resourcefulness.

Pay attention to what you think. Your inner voice can reveal what you think you need, but letting yourself go without can test the truth of your perception.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Pentacles

A new life lesson is on the horizon, and the Moon leaves Libra to enter Scorpio, your house of learning and personal philosophies. On April 30, the Sun highlights what you need to talk about with others, and you are eager to learn and grow from conversations, books, and advice.

The Ace of Pentacles symbolizes a fresh start that happens fairly quickly, but you're ready for it. Specifically, starts can appear in your finances. If you get a new opportunity offered, consider its long-term advantages.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.