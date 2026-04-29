3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On April 30, 2026

On April 30, 2026, three zodiac signs pass an important test from the universe. During the Scorpio Moon, we're looking at how we act on instinct, and how that very instinct sometimes leads us astray.

It's all about thinking twice before making any important decisions. If our instincts are being challenged, then we have to give ourselves time to process before acting.

The test of the day furthers us along the path of positivity. It's OK for us to step back, pause, take a look around, and perhaps learn something new about ourselves. Wisdom is achieved slowly, through tests and patience.

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1. Aries

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One of the things that makes you you is the fact that you trust your instincts so much that you rarely second-guess yourself. If you are put in the position where you have to, it feels like a jab.

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On Wednesday, you see that while you are still very smart, you are also someone who could learn from a mistake or two. When the Moon moves out of Libra and into Scorpio, the universe provides an opportunity for just that.

This day tests your ability to control yourself and to take that step back to see if maybe you're wrong about something. Don't think of it as an ego crusher. Just go with it, and learn something great. The truth is that you don't know everything, and there is always more to discover.

2. Libra

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If you feel put upon by a friend or a partner during this lunar transit, then know that there is a reason. That reason has you learning and bettering yourself because of it.

On this day, during the Scorpio Moon, you feel the tension rise between yourself and someone close to you. That's OK. Your first move is to simply listen. Don't jump down anyone's throat, as you may not necessarily be in the right.

To pass the universe's test, you must stay silent and think things out. Don't act rashly or on impulse. As a Libra, you are fair-minded and cooperative, so this is in your wheelhouse. See it through to the end. This tension is not here to stay.

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3. Capricorn

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The universe has a big test in store for you on this day, Capricorn. While you may not be in the mood to be tested, you have no reason to worry. You are going to pass this cosmic test with flying colors.

One thing about you is that you tend to think you know everything. That's not a bad thing until some new and helpful knowledge is made available, and you reject it right off the bat. It's important to stay open-minded.

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This day is about stopping to see if new information is worth rejecting or accepting. Instead of passing an immediate judgment, take time to reflect on it. You end up a winner this way, so pause, then react. During the Scorpio Moon, the universe rewards you for this change.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.