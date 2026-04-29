Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 30

Hard times are coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs on April 30, 2026. Thursday is a Wood Dog Destruction Day during a Water Dragon month and a Fire Horse Year.

We have this beautiful triad of energy of water, wood, and fire forming a perfectly harmonious energy. Fire helps destroy what is no longer necessary for a life lesson to be learned. Water cleanses away impurities and prepares your emotional soul. Wood symbolizes the first fruits of change, bringing you what you need to start over.

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1. Rabbit

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Rabbit, you have been quietly suffering for too long, and you are so ready for the challenges you've faced to come to a close. On April 30, not only do your problems end, but you are free to be the person you always knew you could be. You are reborn. Today's Fire element energy burns a relationship bridge that you never want to cross again.

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You could say something you wanted to say but never had the courage to until now. Then, water, perhaps through your tears, wipes away all the pent-up grief you've felt. You don't need to be bound by sadness or sorrow. You're now strong enough to create the world you want to live in.

2. Dog

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On April 30, with the energy of Wood, you see a bright future on the horizon. Those who say their best days are yet to come have really helped you to believe that's possible for you. Fire energy reveals which friendships are unhealthy, and better yet, the ones where the spark stands the test of time. Water helps you intuitively sense when to step into a person's life and know where to set healthy boundaries.

It takes sensibility to know when you need to distance yourself, Dog. Knowing yourself well is possible today. You protect your vulnerability all by yourself. This is a change from the past, and this emotional awareness stops whatever has been uncomfortable now and prevents it from repeating later.

3. Tiger

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Tiger, you have a powerful personality, and you are so used to being chided for overaggressiveness. You know that that is just how you are. You're not trying to be pushy or focused on yourself. The thing is, you think through your problems, and yet you're still misunderstood. Eventually, you felt this would change when a problem arose that others could not solve. All your heroes have been misunderstood, and this is part of your own journey.

On April 30, you stand your ground and don't change a thing about yourself. Instead, you decide that it's better to be authentic than pretend to be a person you are not. The hard time that comes to an end is feeling like you aren't understood. Perspective changes without you pushing your own narrative or agenda. Instead, someone admires you for your strength and courage on their own. It's a beautiful moment to be seen for who you truly are, unjudged.

4. Dragon

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Today, a window of opportunity opens for you. You have known for a very long time that risks are a necessary part of life. However, you've had to give in to people who depend on you and stop from doing what you know needs to be done. They weren't ready, and out of respect, you held back.

Yet, on April 30, you decide that it's best to seize a moment when the window opens. You don't ask for permission or wait to hear an OK from someone else. You trust that the process will work in your favor and that others will see the benefit of your intuition.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.