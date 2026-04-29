Good Things Fall Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs After April 30, 2026

After April 30, 2026, good things fall into place for three zodiac signs. When the Moon moves out of Libra and into Scorpio, we get the sense that everything is going to be OK.

This lunar transit gives us vision. We see the future, and we believe that it can be everything we wish it to be. All the drama and division are exhausting. We want our lives back, and for that to happen, we must believe that everything is going to be OK. We believe in a positive future, and so it shall be.

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1. Taurus

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On this day, something interesting happens, and it all has to do with timing. You stumble upon something that makes you smile, and you end up having a fantastic day because of it. It really is that simple.

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Simplicity is a big part of this day's lesson for you, Taurus. You tend to complicate things, but that doesn't always serve you well. It's the little things, as they say, and during the Scorpio Moon, those little things put a big smile on your face.

So, one thing leads to another, and before you know it, you're looking forward to the future, rather than dreading it. Good things are falling into place right before your eyes. It's all going to be OK!

2. Pisces

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After having gone through a tremendous healing process, you now feel up to the task of moving on. You did it, Pisces. You made it through the storm, and now, here you are, feeling fine and dandy. What an accomplishment!

On this day, when the Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio, you get to see just how strong you really are. You don't do anything in particular to get this feeling. It's just who you are naturally, even if you forgot that fact for a while.

You have this deeply rooted feeling that everything is going to be OK, and you're not letting go of it. The world is full of negativity, but nobody can take this away from you, and that gives you even more resolve.

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3. Leo

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On Thursday, when the Moon moves from Libra into Scorpio, you experience a release of negative energy. It literally has you feeling as if you've just signed up for a few weeks of spa therapy. It's that much of a relief.

Things are just going well, Leo, and rather than be skeptical about it, you choose to think positively. You are a naturally happy and optimistic person, after all. You truly see no reason to question the good things in your life.

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There's nothing that can even scratch the bubble of happiness you're in right now. You're in charge of what gets in and what goes out, and you certainly don't intend to let anything negative find its way in. You love life, and you know in your heart that everything is going to be OK. You have no doubt about that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.