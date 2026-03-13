The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, March 14 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for March 14, 2026. The Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is entering Aquarius. Saturday's collective tarot card is the Two of Swords, reversed, so today you'll be finding out what you need to know. If you've felt stuck in a rut or between two options, things are about to change. Peace comes from learning to navigate uncertainty and become more comfortable with the process as it unfolds.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, March 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: The Emperor, reversed

Aries, when reversed, the Emperor tarot card symbolizes manipulative friends and a feeling that things aren't under control because someone else holds more power.

Lack of power isn't a loss. It's an opportunity to see the world in a new way. Your objective on March 14 is to understand your role in life and not look at others as much as you are. On Saturday, consider how you apply leadership in your own life.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Swords

On March 14, your daily tarot card, the Six of Swords, reveals movement away from chaos and towards peace. You're ready for life to take a turn in a brighter and better direction.

Part of that journey is trusting where you're headed, even if you don't know the way just yet. You can feel things shift without having to control what's happening or when. Instead, remember that your role is to choose peace no matter what.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

The Seven of Pentacles in today's tarot horoscope for you is about not getting the kind of results you wanted to have. You are at this place in time where patience is required.

You may feel like the timeline is moving too slowly, or that you ought to have been further advanced than you are right now. Take a step back when frustration creeps in. Instead of trying to do more of the same thing, see if a different approach will help.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Swords

The Ten of Swords in a tarotscope is a tough tarot card to have, Cancer. It signifies such extreme difficulty that you feel more than overwhelmed, almost like a sense of pure defeat.

On March 14, you start to give in to the emotions that need to heal. It doesn't necessarily seem easy right now. However, each pang of pain helps you to become so much stronger. Today's difficulty is truly the starting point of your healing and deep resilience.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Devil, reversed

You can break free from your past, Leo. You have an incredible future ahead of you, but first, you must contend with habits or thought patterns that sabotage your good fortune.

The Devil tarot card says that on March 14, it's time to consider all the things you do that put you in a position of temptation. Take accountability for those choices and do what you can to turn over a new leaf.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups symbolizes a fresh start in your creativity. Every day is a chance to begin again, so mark down March 14 as another chance to do something you've never accomplished before.

You can use all your experiences in a new way. Think outside of the box on Saturday, and see what you can come up with.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Eight of Cups

Emotional fulfillment is so important in life, Libra. The Eight of Cups is about finding the things that make you feel happy.

Your March 14 tarot horoscope asks you to focus on the joys you can find in friendship or hobbies. Should you recognize that something in your life isn't working out the way that you'd like it to, think about how you can make a change.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Wands

March 14 is the perfect day to take swift action, Scorpio, as per the Eight of Wands card in your tarot horoscope. Opportunities tend to move quickly when you have this intense tarot card.

You're encouraged to act quickly when the moment appears on Saturday. Trust your instincts and don't be afraid to open your heart to what unfolds.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune signals a turning point in your life on March 14. Things start to turn in a new direction, and one that you enjoy but didn't expect to like.

You have the option to accept what is unfamiliar or reject it to stay comfortable. However, this may be your time to be open to change and discover things about yourself you didn't know. Life can take you in a new direction once you decide that you're ready for it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Strength

On March 14, the Strength tarot card signifies a potential challenge that comes up out of the blue, but shows you how your prior weaknesses become a strength.

You may wish to reduce stress or make your life feel easier, Capricorn. However, it's through today's tests that you get to become ready for tomorrow's rewards.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Six of Pentacles, reversed

It's wonderful to be a giver, Aquarius, and it's also just as sweet to receive. However, the problem arises when a relationship becomes imbalanced.

On March 14, the Six of Pentacles, a reversed tarot card, encourages finding the perfect balance. Today, fairness is achieved by doing both without depleting your finances or overextending your time. Instead, you experience reciprocity, which is the hallmark of a healthy relationship.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Wands

Prepare to feel inspired on March 14, Pisces. The Ace of Wands tarot card is about passion and feeling creatively inspired.

Your thinking is bold on Saturday, and you feel motivated, even when down, to try new projects or test out ideas. Something exciting is about to start, and you want to let yourself feel excited about what you're doing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.