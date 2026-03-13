4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Saturday, March 14

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on March 14, 2026 while Mars in Pisces squares Lilith in Sagittarius all day. Lilith is the magnetic pull, where Mars is the emotional driver.

You might experience some negative emotions on Saturday, but can channel them into positive action. Jealousy becomes motivation to work on your goals. Self-pity helps you work on your flaws. Self-knowledge is a powerful attraction magnet on March 14, and these astrological signs begin attracting the things they truly want.

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1. Aries

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What drives your motivation on Saturday is a reckoning with the past, Aries. Mars in Pisces brings up things you once hid, but now you want to address them. Starting on March 14, one by one, you review the pitfalls that have slowed your progress.

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Dark moon Lilith in Sagittarius in your house of learning provides you with an opportunity to teach yourself a few things. But first, you remove the cloudy thinking that prompted misguided actions. You need to work through your situation with honesty and integrity.

The best way to attract the right kind of abundance or luck is through standing on proper conviction. Before the day is done, you'll ask yourself why you hadn't done this sooner. Of course, the answer is you didn't see the need, but now is better than never.

2. Scorpio

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On March 14, your passion helps you achieve great things, Scorpio. With Lilith in your sector of personal ownership and money, you consider some of your wants and unbridled desires. You considered wanting abundance a vice that would not be right because of how big your hopes are. Yet, Mars in Pisces teaches you that passion is also purpose, and emotions are true. You don't need to ignore your longings, and it's OK to give in to them, especially if your intentions are noble and true.

Saturday becomes the baseline for attracting major abundance into your life. The more you tap into your longings, the more powerful they grow and feel natural to you. You justify your motivation with the intent to help others. You don't want to hoard for yourself. So, the universe begins to open the floodgates and fill your pockets so deep. You become a conduit of generosity, almost to a fault. The dark side of getting becomes extreme giving, and you're the perfect person to handle the problem.

3. Leo

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A little bit of jealousy becomes the motivator for your hard work and effort on March 14, Leo. With Lilith in Sagittarius symbolizing how passion can be a catalyst for change, even when it's extreme, you find a purpose to your life's work. Your drive isn't to get big money or to be an influencer. Instead, it's to discover the depths of yourself.

Abundance and luck become a quest for self-knowledge, and what reveals the areas of work are the things that fill your heart with challenge. If you see someone's fancy house, nice job, or luxury clothing, you want it for yourself, too. Desire, even if it feels negative, helps you to think creatively about what would get your life to the next level and how you might find the tools or resources necessary to carve time into your schedule. You no longer feel hopeless. Good stuff is coming!

4. Aquarius

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In the past, you were driven and motivated by money, Aquarius. But now, things are starting to change. You want to have things in your life because you enjoy treating friends. You like seeing others happy, and it's almost a little bit of an obsession. On March 14, you discover that attracting abundance and luck is easier for you than others realize because you tap into the one law others fail to follow. You give generously and openly. You don't want anything back in return, not even a thank you!

Just knowing someone's life is better because of your presence fills your heart with joy. The abundance and luck you want is to have more people to do nice things for. You don't mind if it's a stranger or a long-time friend. With Lilith in Sagittarius showing you how good it feels to be that type of friend who is the over-giver. From now until forever, you intend to do it again, and again, without reservation.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.