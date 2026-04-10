The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, April 11 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot card horoscope is here for each zodiac sign starting on April 11, 2026. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Aquarius. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Star.

The Star tarot represents renewal and hope, symbolizing the end of a long-standing challenge. The Sun in Aries encourages independence, and the Moon fosters your desire to help others while also being fair to yourself. The lesson is to tap into any and all resources available to you when you're in need. Helping yourself doesn't mean you have to do things alone. In fact, the opposite is true. It can imply quickening the process through the loving support of friends who want to see you succeed.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Page of Cups

Your tarot card for April 11 is the Page of Cups, which is about feeling inspired and wanting to start a new creative project. As an Aries, you're known for starting new things quickly.

If you're inspired on Saturday, see where an idea takes you. As you listen to your heart, follow it to see where your innovation leads.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Swords, reversed

Your daily tarot card for Saturday is the King of Swords, reversed, highlighting a misuse of power and acting in ways that could lead to scandal. You have a good head on your shoulders, Taurus, and you can always tell when someone (even if it's you) is crossing a line.

Try to stay on the straight and narrow today, gently not stepping on others' toes while also getting the things you need done. The day requires tact and gentleness with a touch of determination.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

The Ten of Pentacles, reversed, signifies financial setbacks. You love to treat the people you love, and it's in you to be generous to a fault. You want to walk the line, though, when you're giving to those in need.

It's wonderful to be the person who gives, Gemini, but you want to avoid thinking that you'll catch up later if you put your own budget at risk. On April 11, thinking of yourself is equally important as considering the needs of others.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Swords, reversed

It's time to get back to work and live the life you're meant to live. Your daily tarot card, the Four of Swords, reversed, brings up issues related to stagnation where you've stopped doing things you love.

If you catch yourself putting your hobbies on hold, ask yourself why you're doing so. It could be that you feel like you don't have time or that you're losing interest. If you're stopping because you've hit a creative roadblock, consider what you need to get through it.

You don't want to look back and wish you had viewed a problem differently or given up on yourself when a solution could be found by looking for it.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, on April 11, the Four of Pentacles reversed, encourages generosity. This card symbolizes hoarding financial resources that create an unnecessary sense of poverty.

Sometimes life can leave you thinking that if you save more, you'll feel safer. But that could be a false belief that leaves you vulnerable. There are situations where taking a risk is the wisest thing you can do. Consider your fears and how they hold you back from your future.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: The High Priestess

You're tapping into divine feminine energy as The High Priestess, your daily tarot card for April 11, denotes nurturing, motherly energy that senses things long before they are revealed.

You naturally pay attention to the cues that nudge your heart when talking to people, and today, one small feeling prompts you to tune in more than usual. You interpret a friend's gaze or body language, sensing their concerns without a word spoken. Your receptivity helps you to be there for others.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Swords, reversed

On April 11, the reversed Ace of Swords highlights communication problems, especially as they relate to money. You pay special attention to your daily expenses, as each decision reveals something important about yourself.

If you buy an expensive item, ask yourself why you need or want it. If you decide not to invest in your health for economic reasons, also ask yourself what motivates your choices. Today, look at ways to ensure that your actions align with your mindset and who you want to be.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, the Two of Pentacles reversed symbolizes chaos and mistakes that lead you into confusion. If you're around people, carelessly participating in activities can hurt feelings or waste time. When alone, your own choices can take you down a path that affects your character and puts you on a path you don't want to be on.

On April 11, pay attention to what's happening around you. When things spiral, ask how you can prevent avoidable problems and find a way to stop situations from negatively affecting you before they happen.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Sun, reversed

The Sun, reversed tarot card denotes delayed happiness or a sense of something being put on hold until later. There are many practical reasons to delay your happiness, and you may have a few on your radar on Saturday.

You are working toward a career or getting a degree. Perhaps you know that being hyper-focused on a goal will get you to a place where you'll experience long-term happiness instead of joy that only lasts for a moment.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Hierophant

Conformity and the desire to stick to traditional norms are the overarching meanings of the Hierophant tarot card on April 11. Capricorn, a part of you loves the predictable, and when you like how a particular routine is done, you don't want to change it.

Today's perfect for evaluating the habits that make your life run smoothly. You recognize their value and are patient because of their predictable outcomes. You're not eager to change how your life is right now. Instead, you explore how the status quo works for you.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hermit

The Hermit tarot card on April 11 symbolizes deep solitude and inner wisdom. Today's a reminder of the value of silence and self-reflection.

You're learning that there is something to be said about tuning into your inner voice and recognizing that much of life's wisdom won't come from a book or another person. Oftentimes, you get it from looking within yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: The Chariot

Your daily tarot card for April 11 is the Chariot, which represents self-discipline. On Saturday, you decide it's high time you stopped resisting and doubled down.

From taking better care of your health to showing your friendships and partner how you value your relationship, you show up in ways you've wanted to but haven't by making it a priority.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.