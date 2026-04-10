4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Saturday, April 11

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on April 11, 2026. Today, Jupiter is at the 17th degree in the sign of Capricorn.

Jupiter in Cancer is exalted, and now that it reaches what's called the Leo degree, amazing things happen. There's fame on the table, and that means being in the spotlight can bring all sorts of significant blessings. You can become famous with friends or family, ending the day with a story to tell for all time. You might post something so simple on your social media, only to wake up tomorrow and see that your video went viral.

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Luck strikes on Saturday when you take on Leo's confident energy to enhance your odds, so do something bold. A little bit of oomph goes a long way on April 11, and these astrological signs see big abundance as a result..

1. Sagittarius

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On April 11, you experience significant abundance and luck through the inheritance of an object you truly want. With Jupiter in your sector of inheritance, you get a gift from a friend. To them, this item is unwanted, but to you, it's a cherished and rare treasure.

Sagittarius, you love it when something holds sentimental value, and to have a gift passed down to you means you hold the keys to memories from the past. Hand-me-downs are lucky, even if others don't view them that way. What matters is what you feel, and today it's rich.

2. Cancer

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Cancer, you attract abundance and luck simply by being who you are, without having to try very hard. Jupiter helps you to expand your influence and be a person of impact. You're lucky when Jupiter is in your sign, and you are ready to grow into a newly evolved person.

You don't need to be famous on the world stage. You prefer to be well known and understood in people's hearts. As Jupiter enters the Leo degree on April 11, a wished-for fame among your family comes true. They see you for who you want to be, not mistakes you've made in the past. You cultivate love with your desire to show kindness, and dependability is expressed in a touching way. You are admired for being that one person others can depend on.

3. Capricorn

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Love is a self-rejuvenating source, and today you have an abundance of it on Saturday, Capricorn. You love the idea of being with someone who cares for you in the same way that you do them. On April 11, you see an opportunity knock on your door.

You explore the true meaning of a relationship and begin doing things that reveal your sincerest intentions. If you never posted about a partner, you decide to do so today. If you're used to doing so but have stopped, this is the moment when you revert to the ways of love from your early relationship. Your partnership deepens with trust, and the closeness you feel is beyond fortunate.

4. Aries

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Your home life and memories of the past flow in bountifully on Saturday, and the good news is that they are mostly positive. Jupiter at the Leo degree helps you to recall the contributions that family and mentors of the past have made to your life. There may have been dark moments, but the good shone through. You are who you are today as a result of your history.

On April 11, you are the manifestation and representation of every person who ever invested in you. You give in a way that only you can. You share your wisdom and knowledge from your wealth of experiences. You feel so fortunate to have made it so far in your life, and now all you want to do is be like Jupiter, a generous giver.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.