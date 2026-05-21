The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, May 22 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for May 22, 2026. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Leo. The collective tarot for everyone is the Two of Swords, highlighting indecision.

You could find yourself struggling hard to make an important choice on Friday. The Sun in Gemini invokes curiosity, so despite uncertainty, it's still the perfect day to ask yourself lots of questions and learn from observation. With the Moon in Leo, the area of concern is your ego. So watch out for pride. Don't let fear of not being good enough get in the way. Instead, when you hear something, take it as advice or a suggestion that you can use or leave as you see fit for your situation. You know yours best!

Daily tarot horoscopes for Friday, May 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Five of Wands

Aries, it's best to keep a level head on Friday because the Five of Wands is warning you about potential conflict. In Tarot, the number five represents changes and Wands relate to how you think.

If you find yourself thinking differently from someone you want to impress on May 22, find a way to be understanding, especially when you know there's a lot of potential to be misunderstood.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Cups

Though you usually remain pretty even-keeled, you may have a reason not to on May 22. The King of Cups tarot card highlights a situation that leaves your feelings raw and bothered.

As the King represents, it's up to you to control how you respond, no matter what others do. You don't want to let people control your reaction, Taurus.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Swords

You have the right mindset, Gemini. When it comes to solving problems, you're an ace. You are curious, and that helps you to research what you need to know even when the information is hard to find.

The Seven of Swords tarot card is about strategy. When you are in this particular situation, you have the ability to find all sorts of approaches that might work.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Pentacles

Cancer, you are so intuitive that sometimes your emotions can get the best of you. You sense things long before others do, and often that can create internal tension as you try to be understanding and compassionate toward others.

Yet, on May 22, it's important to realize you can't always control the outcome. Sometimes you have to let others figure things out on their own, even if you see the situation clearly and have a solution that would work. Ultimately, it's up to your friends or family to do what's best for them.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Strength

The Strength tarot card represents your internal power, especially when you feel weak or unable to sense what you're good at.

On May 22, it's important for you to lean on your unique traits, since these are the areas where you excel and can contribute to a relationship in a big way that also feels natural to you.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hermit

Virgo, the Hermit tarot card is the card that you rule. Rather than put yourself out there for the world on Friday, you're invited to explore your inner mind.

Today's perfect for quiet reflection. You can meditate at home or in nature to get in touch with your thoughts and figure out what you need to know.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

The Justice tarot card emphasizes a clear mind that knows how to be fair to themselves and others. On May 22, it's best to let logic and reason be your guide.

Even if you are caught up in the feelings of a situation, set those emotions aside for just a little bit. Aim to understand the facts at hand, then give yourself a chance to make decisions based on what you know.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

Today allows you to do what you do best, Scorpio, and that is to transform a situation from one thing to another without much fanfare. Your daily tarot card for May 22 is Death, which represents an opportunity to get a clean slate and start over again.

Whether that means you let someone figure out their attitude while you don't engage, or you simply get to hit the reset button, today is a good day for looking forward to what the universe is about to bring your way.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Cups

Your daily tarot card for May 22 is the Knight of Cups, which invites you to have meaningful conversations with others where you are interested in being creative and expressive.

Today's invites you to see what your dreamier side of life involves. You don't have to put your ideas in a box. Let your mind wander and see what it comes up with.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Emperor

It's time to fight for what you want, Capricorn. The Emperor tarot card is the symbol of leadership and a fierce warrior who doesn't let others overstep boundaries.

Today, you set up what you are willing to do and what you can't. Don't avoid conflict right now, especially as it relates to communication. Instead, say what you need to say and allow yourself a chance to be heard.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups

The Page of Cups tarot card is about curious and intellectual energy that is inquisitive and full of questions.

As you explore the depths of your inner and outer mind by exploring the world you wish to enter, it's also time to remember that curiosity has a point where it needs to be productive. On May 22, find a way to master a bit of both.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Eight of Swords

Pisces, you feel a little held back in life right now, and a small bit of personal reflection can help you to understand why you feel trapped.

Feeling trapped, according to the Eight of Swords, is more about the battle in the mind than in the heart. You can rise above it!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.