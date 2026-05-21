4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On May 22, 2026

On May 22, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe. If ever there were a time to do something daring and fun, it's on Thursday, when the Sun forms a conjunction with Uranus.

It's funny how we wait around for something out there to tell us it's time to act. We look for signs, and we find them, simply because we are looking. Four astrological signs are about to find what they've been searching for. The universe lets us know that it's go time, and so, we're off!

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The Sun forms a conjunction with Uranus on Friday and immediately pushes you into action, Aries. It's time, and you know it. This could mean it's time to speak up, or it could mean it's time to purchase that ticket or even buy the home you've been thinking of.

Advertisement

It's up to you, but there's no reason to wait. There's no more sitting on the fence during this transit. On Friday, you speak up and stand tall. There's nothing to fear but fear itself, and you've got none of that to speak of. Do it!

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Something jolts you out of your usual routine on Friday, Taurus. While, at first, it may feel disorienting, it sets you on the path of focus and direction, and that's a good thing! This transit taps into that place within you that loves spontaneity. You don't always want to be able to predict every last second of your day.

On this one, the universe hands you a distinctly different plan than anticipated. When the Sun forms a conjunction with Uranus, you notice that by changing the structure of what you're used to, you stumble upon something new and far more promising. It pays off to let the universe guide you.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Super intense ideas come at you on Friday, and you cannot just let them sit around, gathering dust. You must do something about at least one of these great ideas, Gemini. You're charged up with the power that comes from this Uranus conjunction, and it helps you see past your own limitations.

You want to achieve something great during this time. The signs are all there, and they're telling you to take a chance. Just go for it! There's no fear of missing out on May 22, because you aren't missing out. You're taking this opportunity and running with it.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are always looking for signs, as if you need the universe's approval to undertake something you aren't sure of, timing-wise. This is interesting because you're not looking for approval from people on Friday. Just the universe. During this Uranus transit, the universe tells you that you can go as far as you want.

You just have to start. That's right, Aquarius. It's time to get up and on your feet. You know that what you do on this day will have lasting effects in the future. So, your main plan is to bring yourself and others happiness and hope. You are ready to go. Get out there!

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.