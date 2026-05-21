Good Things Fall Into Place For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 22, 2026

After May 22, 2026, good things are falling into place for three zodiac signs. The Sun forms a conjunction with Uranus, encouraging you to think outside the box.

This alignment helps us accept the flaws of our loved ones, so that we can come to a happy agreement. This energy also places a mirror before us, so that we, too, can join in on the acceptance.

These astrological signs feel this especially strongly on Friday. We know now that we are not limited when it comes to love. We are happily surprised as we discover what compromise can bring us, and how it can actually improve our current situation.

Advertisement

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You may be chomping at the bit to get out there and experience some kind of wild adventure, Sagittarius. Yet, your romantic partner or best friend is still somewhat hesitant. That's fine, as their feelings aren't coming from nowhere. They have a schedule that must be respected, and they are perfectly happy to either let you go alone or ask for your patience.

Advertisement

Well, when the Sun forms a conjunction with Uranus on Friday, patience is the answer. You are going to get all the great adventures you want, but the wait makes it all the more special. Good things start falling into place only when you stop rushing them.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

One of the reasons you stay so rigidly attached to doing things your way is that on some deep level, you are afraid to try new things. It takes an enormous amount of nerve for you to break out of your comfort zone, Virgo. Still, that doesn't mean you're stuck, or that you don't want to do new things. It just means that you need a little prompting from a friend or a family member.

On Friday, the universe delivers a much-needed push. Friday's astrological energy shows you that if you act now, you may just get something you've always wanted. This is your chance to go after a dream that you never thought possible. You can do this! Don't let fear hold you back.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Friday, you finally allow yourself to think outside of the box, and this is big for you, Cancer. That box has become really stifling, and it's about time you smashed it to pieces. What's more, you won't be going back into that box any time soon. When the Sun forms a conjunction with Uranus, you discover how vast the world is and how positive the future appears to be.

You finally permit yourself to have hope, and this allows great things to fall into place. This is a very special energy for you, because it truly allows you to liberate your own mind. Uranus is known as the great awakener, as it brings sudden change and rebellion. This is exactly the kind of energy you've been needing. You're expanding horizons now, and it's all good!

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.