The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, June 10 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The tarot horoscopes for June 10, 2026 have arrived. The Sun is in Gemini, and the Moon is in Pisces entering Aries on Wednesday. The tarot card for everyone is the Devil, reversed.

The Devil tarot card sounds pretty scary, but it can actually show you where your weak spots are so you can work on them. When it's reversed, your vices are ready to be conquered so new habits can form. When the Moon is in Pisces, it's easy to get caught up in fantasy, and that can lead you to delusion. Yet, the Moon in Aries gives you the determination to live in truth.

Your daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, June 10, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Wands

On Wednesday, your daily tarot card is the Three of Wands, which is about planning ahead. When you are ready to break a habit you know has been hard for you to end before, don't try to wing it or go cold turkey.

The Moon entering your sign helps you see the benefits of a careful plan, so you can slowly learn to change your routines and adjust without feeling overwhelmed.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Tower

The Tower tarot card foretells a sudden crisis situation that forces you to see how life can be so unpredictable, even when you do everything possible to plan ahead.

On June 10, you will be tempted to stop something you know has no purpose in your life, but since an Aries Moon will be in your house of endings, you could observe how situations tend not to need your attention and can resolve themselves.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords

Gemini, your friendship circle is activated by the Aries Moon on June 10, which is a lively day for you. Aries energy makes you eager to have fun and explore the world. You want a sidekick you can do things with and enjoy life with.

The Ace of Swords is symbolic of clarity and peace of mind that comes from a common vision or goal. Pay attention to who you seem to click with easily because they will help you see why focusing on people who waste your time is pointless.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Cups, reversed

The Seven of Cups, reversed, is about seeing things for what they are. A career-related or socially charged situation could reveal things that you need to pay special attention to.

On June 10, your daily tarot card resonates with this energy, as it highlights decisions you need to make when you feel stuck or confused. It's good to be practical when and where you can.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Five of Wands

Leo, your daily tarot card for Wednesday, June 10, teaches you to vet your sources and not assume something is true just because you heard it from someone.

When on social media, listen to the meaning of Five of Wands, since it talks about ideas being shared by many people. This day can become easily confusing, but also entertaining. If you feel intrigued by something you see, double-check that it's from a reliable source.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups tarot card is about two people falling in love with each other and feeling like they see the world from a similar point of view.

On June 10, you learn what you need from love and realize that there are just certain things you can't compromise in a relationship. You want a person who can be kind and gentle with your heart. When you share with them, you want to know you're seen and heard for who you are.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes it's best to wait, and when the Moon is in Aries, your attention turns toward partnerships. However, your daily tarot card for Wednesday warns against investments that are quick and appear easier than they truly are.

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, is a solid reminder to pay attention to the entire offer and not assume you can believe in what's initially presented to you.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Chariot, reversed

You want one thing, and maybe it's hard to let go of control when someone else wants to do things their own way. The Chariot, reversed, suggests a loss of purpose or a sense that the control you once had is no longer in your hands.

Wednesday reminds you that it's important to stick to what you know works and be cautious when offered an opportunity that sounds too good to be true.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Swords

You like knowing the truth, Sagittarius, and when you need to hear it, you don't want anyone to lie, even if they think your feelings can get hurt.

The daily tarot card, the King of Swords, shows how being honest is a step toward integrity and shows people that you aren't a person who minces words or runs from hard talks.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Cups, reversed

Everyone needs a little emotional calibration, and on June 10, with your daily tarot card being the Queen of Cups, reversed, feelings need to be processed. Your focus could turn toward your past and how you were raised.

Challenging emotions are normal, and they don't dismiss your experiences. Rather than seek validation, you decide to nurture yourself.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Wands

You have been doing a lot more than you ordinarily thought you would on Wednesday.

On one hand, you knew what you were signing up for, and that's why you're willing to do what's necessary. Your Wednesday tarot card, the Nine of Wands, paired with an Aries Moon, helps you to stay emotionally strong even when you wonder if it's best to give up.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Strength, reversed

You have so many emotions, and it's super important to know when and how to process them all, especially when you are dealing with uncertainty.

You can expect to have moments where you wonder if you're where you're meant to be. Strength, reversed, is the tarot that reveals how self-mercy and kindness can become the power you need to get through this day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.