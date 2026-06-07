6 Zodiac Signs Are Getting The Princess Treatment From The Universe Between Now & June 12, Says An Astrologer

Six zodiac signs are getting the princess treatment from the universe for the next few days. According to an astrologer, the Venus-Jupiter conjunction has each of these signs feeling like royalty from now until June 12, 2026.

Venus and Jupiter, the two planets in astrology associated with luck and overall good times, are currently both in the Cancer zodiac sign. Their paths cross exactly on June 9, making it one of the luckiest days of the year. As astrologer Jamie Partridge wrote, when these two planets align in such a way, "You do not have to strive, struggle, or work hard." This means that until this energy fades after June 12, life slows down in all the right ways, especially if you're one of these astrological signs who benefit the most.

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1. Aries

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Aries, get ready to enjoy a few days of "ease," according to a Hellenistic astrologer named Eleanor. Thanks to the lucky energy of Venus conjunct Jupiter, “Someone may create a safe space for you instead of expecting you to always be the strong one.”

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You're usually the one who is there for everyone else, but for once, you're on the receiving end of such love and support. Picking up on your cues with little effort, people will notice just how they can make your life easier. All you have to do is "let yourself be cared for," Eleanor said.

2. Cancer

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With such beautiful energy directly in your zodiac sign, while the rest of these signs get the princess treatment, you're being treated like an absolute king. According to Eleanor, you’ll be glowing in the first half of June. Not only will “People will be drawn to you, more gentle, more generous," the astrologer explained, "but also willing to make life easier.”

Becoming the center of attention, be prepared to get non-stop compliments every time you enter the room. The best thing you can do while enjoying this energy is "let yourself believe that good things can come without struggle," Eleanor added.

3. Libra

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Lately, it's sort of felt like no matter how hard you work, it’s rarely ever noticed. If you're reaching your wits' end, you’ll be happy to know you’re receiving ultimate princess treatment in June from “A boss, client, collaborator, or authority figure," Eleanor explained, who "will show you appreciation in a meaningful way.”

Being showered with an abundance of compliments, your "reputation is softening" in a way that makes "people want to help you win," Eleanor said. So, if you’ve been waiting to be treated with respect, expect public recognition to be on your side.

4. Scorpio

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Life happens, Scorpio, sometimes in a way that causes you to lose sight of your dreams. But between now and June 12, the princess treatment you're getting from the universe quickly reminds you that "you can dream big," Eleanor said.

According to the astrologer, it's prime time to get back to doing what you actually want to do because “a teacher, guide, client, or person from a different place/background will support your next step.”

5. Capricorn

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If your love life has been feeling stale, it’s about to get a whole lot better. Thanks to the Venus-Jupiter conjunction, “You’ll experience more romance or sweetness in your relationships," Eleanor said. "Someone will shower you with affection, commitment, emotional generosity, or the desire to make things easier for you.”

Finally feeling like you no longer have to beg for the basics, you're not chasing anymore, Capricorn. You're simply attracting the best of what the universe has to offer.

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6. Pisces

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If you’ve been craving romantic dates or passionate connections, it’s your time to shine, Pisces. According to Eleanor, “Somebody is gonna make you feel beautiful and chosen.”

From feeling sparks to becoming the most creative version of yourself, you're getting your mojo back between now and June 12. As Eleanor said, “You’ll be adored, without needing too much.”

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