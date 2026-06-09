3 Zodiac Signs Experience Karmic Protection On June 10, 2026

On June 10, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing karmic protection. During Uranus direct, the opportunities are ripe and ready for us to make the most of them.

We have a big day ahead of us. These three astrological signs take advantage of what's offered to them now. In a way, on Wednesday, we'll see what finessing is all about. The universe is on our side, and we are going after what we know is going to work in our favor. Lucky us!

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1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You aren't really fond of big plans, Gemini. You've run so much of your life on the idea that spontaneity is what gives you the biggest thrill. You like to go with the flow and see where it takes you. That's why the opportunity that arrives on this day is so extra special in your opinion.

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On Wednesday, during Uranus direct, you get the thrill of something unexpected with the promise of a very great outcome. You can take your chance, but also end up with a plan. What more can you ask for?

You aren't opposed to a plan. You simply don't want to base your life around one. That's why this day is so amazingly refreshing for you. You get what you want, your way. You're karmically protected, and everything is working out in your favor now. Nice!

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

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Don't be surprised if you get a chance to do something very creative at your job on this day, Capricorn. It appears that a new position is opening up, and you happen to be perfect for the role.

You've been feeling stuck where you are. You've had your eye on change for a while now, but you have not known exactly how to enact it. That's OK, because Uranus, the planet of sudden change, is handling the details and guiding you accordingly.

On Wednesday, you receive an offer that you are definitely more than curious about. In fact, it could be life-changing, and for the most part, insanely creative. Good for you! Don't let this opportunity pass you by.

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3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Just when you thought everything was going well, in comes an opportunity to make it go even better. Well, that was unexpected, and yet, you're game. You are karmically protected right now, and everything seems to be working out in your favor.

You love a good challenge, especially when it looks like the kind that will result in something super great for you. You've been wanting something magical to happen, and during Uranus direct, it looks like it's finally on.

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There's no need to twist your arm here. You see an opportunity, and you run with it. Uranus is your ruling planet, and its transformative energy is here to back you up and make you feel secure about your next move. So, off you go, Aquarius. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.