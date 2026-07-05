The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, July 6 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your daily tarot horoscope is here for Monday, July 6, 2026, during the Sun in Cancer and the Moon in Pisces entering Aries. The collective tarot for everyone is the Emperor.

You are working with assertive energy. The Emperor is about confidently standing up for yourself and taking a leadership role in life. The Moon in Aries urges you to be determined toward a singular goal, especially one that prompts a fresh start. Let's explore what this means for each zodiac sign and their individual tarot for the day.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Monday, July 6, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Seven of Pentacles

The Seven of Pentacles tarot card reminds you that your effort takes time to show results.

So, Aries, it's important to be patient on July 6. Take time to be reflective before making a new move. Consider all your past life lessons and what you can learn from your experiences.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Nine of Cups

Taurus, you are someone who doesn't mind it when others help you. You enjoy being part of a team, and like a slower pace to life if it allows you to savor relationships and the things you enjoy.

The Nine of Pentacles highlights the benefits you receive when you act in self-sufficiency. You savor your independence on days like today, and the life you've built gives you a sense of pride.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You are a go-getter in your own way, Gemini, but often you want to think through your decisions before acting. The Wheel of Fortune is about luck and its cyclical nature. Today, you could experience a win or a setback.

On July 6, what once felt like being stuck shows you how to be strong, and the things that made you strong become new motivations for leveling up.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles reminds you that there are reasons for relationships being about give and take, and that is so that there is harmony and a feeling of togetherness.

Cancer, you are typically the giver, but on days like July 6, it's important to learn to accept help when it's offered.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Page of Swords

Your daily tarot card for today is the Page of Swords, and it represents curious energy that reminds you to stay mentally sharp and pursue new ideas each day.

You learn as you go, Leo, and it keeps you from becoming mentally stagnant on July 6.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: Judgment

Judgment is a card that references the mind and how you think. In part, this reading reminds you to be aware of how you might perceive things.

When an opportunity arises, Virgo, it's important for you to fully enter your purpose without fear. On July 6, you decide that there's really no better time than now to show your courageous side.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Libra: The Lovers

Libra, you're balanced and love being there, patiently waiting for a relationship to grow.

Love and partnership come into harmony with the Lovers tarot card. Your heart is meant to match how your mind feels, even when you're curious if there's something better beyond your current situation.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords tarot card features clear communication and a need to let wisdom control your actions.

You don't want to talk yourself out of what you already know to be a truth you believe in wholeheartedly. Be careful of compromises that ask you to betray your integrity.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Three of Cups

Your daily tarot card, Sagittarius, is the Three of Cups, and it's a symbol of a beautiful friendship. You long to have really good friends in your life, but sometimes you forget to tell them how much you appreciate their presence.

It's time for you to show gratitude to people who invest in your life and let them know that you cherish the memories you share.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Nine of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, you are so diligent that when you don't get the results you desire, you ask yourself what you're doing wrong. Things are about to change for you on July 6. The Nine of Swords, reversed, is a positive omen, letting you know a hard time is finally behind you.

You are at a place where you no longer feel trapped in a situation that originally left you afraid. You're moving towards a more positive situation that gives you hope.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: The Hanged Man, reversed

Aquarius, the Hanged Man, reversed tarot reminds you that you can only wait for other people to do something. People often choose what is best for themselves, and at some point, you have to be true to yourself and pursue your goals.

On July 6, you discover that you're not helping anyone when you put your life on hold. You're ready to move forward even if you have to go alone.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Six of Cups

You have so many positive childhood memories, Pisces. And your tarot card, the Six of Cups, reminds you that it's fun to walk down memory lane and enjoy a little bit of nostalgia.

They can make you want to reconnect with old friends, just to see how they are doing. It's a perfect day for going through a photo album and looking at old pictures to get a good laugh.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.