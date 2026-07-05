Loneliness Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 6, 2026

On July 6, 2026, loneliness is finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs. During the Aries Moon, we get the sense that it's going to be a great day as soon as we wake up, and we would be right.

Part of what makes this day feel so extra special is that we know just what to do to alleviate some of our stress and loneliness. We can end our self-created isolation once and for all.

For these astrological signs, Monday is a day of return. We're returning to our community, friends, romance, and the world at large, and it's about time! It's going to be a great day, and we're going to let ourselves enjoy it.

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1. Cancer

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On Monday, you have an instinctual feeling that something great is about to happen, and you tell that to the people around you. This automatically cheers them up, and surprisingly, it helps get you out of your own funk.

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The Aries Moon supports you believing in miracles, because the truth is that we all need something to believe in. On this day, Cancer, you believe in love and community.

You've been lonely in the past, and it's really gotten you down. Well, no more! During this lunation, make a conscious and consistent effort to leave that state of negativity behind, and guess what? You succeed!

2. Libra

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You've been trying to convince yourself that you really don't need anyone, Libra. That was very stoic and brave of you; however, it wasn't necessarily the truth. You've been lonely for a while now, and it's time to admit it and do something about it.

During the Aries Moon on Monday, you get a rush of power. That power demands that you get back in touch with your friends and loved ones. It's OK to be social again. You don't owe your loneliness another round. You'll feel a lot better as soon as you end your self-imposed isolation.

What's beautiful about you is that you are, by nature, a very social and exciting person to be around. There's no sense in hiding yourself anymore. Get out there and enjoy the world, and let it enjoy you in return.

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3. Aquarius

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When you go dark, you do it intentionally, Aquarius. It's not that you want to hide. It's usually because you are working on something that is both private and needs extra concentration, like a project or some creative effort.

The problem with going dark, or hiding out in a lonely place, is that you end up feeling isolated from the world. Well, during the Aries Moon, that moment is over. Your loneliness just ran out of time.

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You'll find yourself mingling with old friends during this transit, and realizing that you actually like being with people. Hey, it may not last, and you may retreat back into your private world, but for now, it's party time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.