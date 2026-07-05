4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On Monday, July 6

On Monday, July 6, 2026, four zodiac signs figure out a way to attract significant abundance and luck. Today is the last day of Neptune direct in Aries, and what was an outward projection of your creativity now becomes inner work.

Creativity is innovation in motion, but it has to come from your soul. It's that authenticity that gives it real value. What you offer the world no one else can. Who you are, and all you know, catches others' attention, and that is where the attraction starts. You learn more when you want to make stuff. You look for fresh opportunities because you want a chance to play.

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The best part about Neptune direct right now is that it intensifies just before it stations retrograde tomorrow. Turning the tide takes a lot of energy, and you feel it most if you're one of these four astrological signs.

1. Aries

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Aries, you know there is something that you were destined to do. However, you have been waiting for the opportunity to get started. With Neptune and your sign preparing for retrograde tomorrow, something inside yourself stirs. You get an idea; you write it down. You save it for later because you wanna think about it first. You aren't ready to rush ahead yet, and that's new for you.

Today isn't the right time to talk about it with others either. You want what you project into the world to really have value. For today, this gem of an idea is just for yourself. It's there for you to work on and flesh out. Doing so helps you to attract the right kind of energy and luck you need. Abundance is on its way, but you can wait a little longer. Later is better, but now is a great starting point.

2. Cancer

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On Monday, you attract abundance and luck because someone puts you up on a pedestal. This person admires something so special about you that they want the world to see how amazing you are. Things start to fall into place for you, and it feels like certain doors magically open for you to walk through. You don't realize it yet, but it's because a friend is chatting you up behind your back.

All the hard work you've done shows you're responsible. Neptune, just before stationing direct, makes you one of those individuals who get highly admired. feel almost like you're the star in your own movie. You really take this day seriously because you don't want to drop the ball. You don't; instead, you create some incredible luck.

3. Libra

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On Monday, July 6, you find it so easy to attract luck and abundance through a relationship because you change how you view your interaction with each other. You soften, and that makes it so much easier for the two of you to talk to each other. You are open, and that makes you much more approachable.

Libra, when Neptune is direct in Aries, just before stationing direct, it reminds you that it's super important to have an idealized view of your partnerships at times. It's so easy to look at the negative. You can be hypercritical every once in a while. Today is the day you make a decision: to accept someone for who they are. You decide to keep comments to yourself until timing improves, plus you never know if they are working on themselves. Time tells all.

4. Capricorn

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You attract abundance into your life by being a really good person who sees the good in everyone. Luck comes to you because you don't hold grudges and your spirit is open to receiving what only the universe can give you when you're in tune with unconditional love. Neptune is in your fourth house, which is about home and family.

Neptune helps you to see your home as a little playground. Your place of comfort seems to call you back to rest and relax. Typically, you're all go-go, but your desire for fun increases. Neptune stirs your desire for walks down memory lane, where you recall only the best parts of your life with others.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.