3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On July 6, 2026

Starting on July 6, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. When the Moon forms a trine with Mercury on Monday, it's easy for us to get our points across.

This is a powerful time for these astrological signs, mostly because during this transit, things like communication and clarity become effortless. We are finally being understood, and this is quite empowering. Miscommunications do not belong on this day, nor does misinformation. The truth rises to the surface, and with it comes the power to deal with it all.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You've come to learn, and likely the hard way, that if you don't speak up when it's your turn to have the so-called mic, then you lose your moment and your momentum. Fortunately, that's not the case on this day.

Advertisement

On Monday, when the Moon forms a trine with Mercury, you get to say what you mean to the very people who need to hear your voice. This opens the gates to great success and a powerful new era.

For you, Aries, this day is all about taking initiative, and that's something you can handle well. In fact, you may find that this kind of communication is what you're best at. You are, after all, a natural-born leader, and you definitely don't struggle with being direct.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For a while now, you've needed visibility. You know that you are not here to hide in the shadows, waiting your turn. And yet, that's what you've been doing for a little too long. You've waited for your turn to speak up, and on this day, you finally get your moment.

It's due to the presence of the Moon trine Mercury that you're able to basically get over yourself. In other words, you're not holding back due to any past feelings of anxiety or neurosis. You are not hesitating or making any more excuses.

What you've got going for you on this day, Leo, is a now-or-never attitude. You want to communicate what you believe is a great idea, and so you do just that. This is your moment, and you are so powerful. This is your time to shine.

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Welcome to a powerful new era, Capricorn! While you rarely feel anything less than powerful, you feel a distinct difference on this day, when the Moon forms a trine with Mercury. It's like the entire universe is at your back, pushing you forward.

You're not shy about getting your feelings across, and you've figured out so many ways to communicate. You're polite, but to the point. Yet, during this transit, you're much more confrontational.

Advertisement

That's a good thing too because you don't want people to think you're a softy all the time. You need to bring out that powerful edge of yours, so that you can be taken seriously. On Monday, you speak your mind, and people listen. As they should!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.