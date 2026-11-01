Your Daily Horoscope For Monday, November 2: The Leo Moon Arrives

Monday's horoscope is asking all of us to pull it together and actually deal with reality of what we've been avoiding. The astrology of November 2 brings a much-needed shift into Leo energy thanks to the Moon.

The emotional drama we've all been dealing with finally cools down, but now we're left with the boring stuff since there's so much work to do this week. Add in Mercury Retrograde, and today becomes all about double-checking things and refusing to let little annoyances ruin your mood.

Here’s your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 2, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's horoscope wastes no time pulling you straight into the grind. The Moon moves into your work and health zone today, so you're probably gonna have some kind of a sudden urge to organize your life or finally tackle that stuff you've been avoiding.

Just keep in mind that Mercury Retrograde is still doing its thing, so a workplace miscommunication or unanswered email could test your sanity around lunchtime.

Don't waste your energy picking a fight with someone who's just moving slower than you today. Tackle your own list, drink your coffee, and let your productivity do the talking. Patience is key, trust!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Well, I come bearing good news, Taurus! Your November 2 horoscope is actually giving you a little room to breathe for a change. The Moon enters Leo today, bringing some get it donel energy back into your life.

If you’ve been feeling a bit weighed down by relationship stuff or household responsibilities, Monday offers a nice reset.

Focus on doing something today purely because it makes you freaking happy. Treat yourself and stop worrying about fixing everyone else's problems. You've got permission to just enjoy your day. Let ‘em deal with themselves for a change. They’ll be fine.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You might find yourself wanting to pull that strong energy of yours back a bit today, Gemini. Monday’s astrology is focusing heavily on your home life and personal space, so diving headfirst into a busy workweek might feel pretty exhausting.

If you have the flexibility, keep your schedule light and spend some time getting your living area in order. A chaotic home base is just gonna make your mind feel ten times more scattered than it normally is right now. Tidy up your space tonight and it’ll do wonders for your nervous system.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Your brain is going to be moving fast on November 2, but you need to make sure your mouth doesn't move faster. With communication being highlighted in your astrological chart today, your phone will probably be buzzing nonstop with work questions and random texts.

You're super mentally sharp right now, but retrograde energy is still lurking. Before you fire off a quick reply to someone, read it over one more time to make sure your tone doesn't come off harsher than you intended. You mean well, but you can come off as a bit scary sometimes. Soften your approach and your day will run so smooth.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Your main character energy softens up today, Leo, and your attention starts shifting toward some more practical aspects of your life, ehem, like your money and time.

Monday’s also probably gonna be a reality check day for your bank account. It's time to look at your budget again and figure out your financial priorities for the rest of the month. There’s no need to get stressed about anything, just look at the facts. Getting a clear grip on your numbers today is gonna make you feel way more in control especially heading into the holiday season.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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You’re officially back in your element after feeling a little out of sorts lately.

You’re in full problem-solving mode now, and honestly, people are probably gonna come to you today to fix whatever mess they’ve made. While it feels nice to be the smartest person in the room (go you), don't take on everyone else's baggage. Use that big brain of yours to focus on your own life and goals today. You deserve to come first! Priorities!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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If you wake up this Monday feeling like you just want to crawl back under the covers, listen to your body. Today’s horoscope is hitting your quiet, behind-the-scenes zone, making big social settings or intense meetings incredibly draining.

It’s completely fine to operate on a much lower frequency today. Do what you have to do to get through your workday and then get outta there and enjoy a chill evening just to rest. Your energy will bounce back soon enough. Power up!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Happy birthday season, Scorpio! Today’s horoscope puts your social circle and future plans front and center. You’re taking a good, hard look at who’s actually standing in your corner right now being a good friend.

With Mercury Retrograde sitting in your astrological sign, your intuition is completely on point. If a friend or coworker feels a little fake today, trust your gut feeling. No need to cause any sort of scene about it though, just adjust your boundaries and keep pushing forward toward your own goals. The lion does not concern itself with the opinions of sheep, remember that.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Your career and public life are getting a major wake up call November 2. Monday’s horoscope is all but demanding that you show up, be professional and get stuff done.

An authority figure might be looking to you for answers today and, if I can offer you some advice, skip the fluff and just give them the facts. Showing that you can handle details with a reliable attitude is gonna earn you major points today, Sag. Don’t lose your cool.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You’re looking at the bigger picture today, Capricorn, which is quite a relief because sweating the small stuff was getting old. Monday brings a wave of inspiration around future plans. For you that could be the next step in your career or something as fun as planning a holiday trip.

Use today to do some research on your next big move and make sure it’s something that excites you. A bit of advice though, try not to make any permanent commitments quite yet. Let this Mercury retrograde energy pass first before making it official. It won’t be much longer now.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday’s horoscope really wants you to handle your business, Aquarius. Especially anything to do with stuff you promised someone else you’d do or pay for.

If there’s an uncomfortable financial text or errand you’ve been avoiding, today’s the day to just get it out of the way. Once you tackle it, the relief you feel is gonna be massive. Set some firm boundaries around your time and avoid distractions. Also try not to let that certain person guilt trip you into carrying their weight. Handle only your responsibilities and you’ll have plenty of time.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Your relationships are front-and-center in your November 2 horoscope. You’ll be dealing with some issues with the key people in your life. Don’t worry though, all will be well if you slow down and say how you really feel in a calm way.

If you've been feeling overwhelmed lately, let someone help you! You don't have to carry everything by yourself.Lean on someone in your life who has a practical perspective, and let them help you sort out your week.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.